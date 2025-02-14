AEW Grand Slam: Australia preview and predictions: Will Toni Storm get her revenge against Mariah May?
All Elite Wrestling is heading across the world to put on another show “where the best wrestle.” AEW Grand Slam: Australia has been the conversation point for both good and bad reasons, but one thing is clear – the in-ring action is going to be amazing.
AEW Grand Slam: Australia is set for Saturday, February 15 from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The event will be streamed on both TNT and Max. According to WrestleTix, only 665 tickets remain as of February 14. Dave Meltzer reported that the gate has surpassed Forbidden Door, which will make it the third-largest gate in the six-year history of AEW.
There’s a lot too look forward to on this card, so let’s break it down with a full preview and prediction for the five-match card.
Mariah May versus “Timeless” Toni Storm in a singles match for the AEW Women’s World Championship
This is a difficult match to predict. A victory by Toni Storm doesn’t immediately end this angle, as it sets up what should be a rubber match between the two. A victory for Mariah May certainly curbs Storm’s momentum, making it harder to push her back into the title picture so quickly. Looking at those two options and the other title matches on the card; it looks like it is Storm’s moment to become a four-time champion.
The story between these two women has been an epic tale. And it is not done. Expect Storm to get the victory in what will be a bloody brawl. Storm will hold that championship over her head, but the next stage needs to be a title match in a steel cage. To get there, put that title back on the timeless one.
Winner and new AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega versus Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a tag team match
This is going to be a stellar match for AEW Grand Slam. These are the four best performers on the roster and perhaps the four best in the world. Expect all the high spots throughout this match. The fans will be on their feet from start to finish. This is the type of match AEW shows are known to deliver.
This is a match for Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega to win. Omega has just returned and it will be too soon to see him take the loss. Giving him the win over Takeshita continues their angle that started right before Omega’s injury. Plus, it gives Takeshita and big challenger for his International Championship. Plus, this gives room for Ospreay and Fletcher to continue their angle. But don’t forget, AEW will hint at Ospreay and Omega going at it once again because the company can’t help themselves.
Winners: Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega
Kazuchika Okada (c) versus Buddy Matthews in a singles match for the AEW Continental Championship
Kazuchika Okada versus Buddy Matthews is going to be a banger of a match. Okada and Matthews are amazing workers and this will be a huge moment for Matthews. He hasn’t truly had the opportunity to stand out as a singles performer in AEW, and it finally seems like that moment has come.
However, Matthews will not win this match. AEW has an issue with predictability in a lot of its matches, as challengers rarely feel like they can win, expect in those moments where it’s hugely obvious. Matthews has had one singles match this year, and in the last three years combined his record is 5-11. He’s not defeating Okada for that AEW Continental Championship, but it’s gonna be fun to watch him try.
Winner, and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada
Jay White and Cope versus Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl
Is anyone really enjoying the AEW versus The Death Riders angle? If so, this match is for you and you only. Jay White and Cope are the team that is eventually going to split. Why? Because they both aspire to defeat Moxley, taking that championship from around his waist. Yet, it’s hard to see either Cope or White being the man to pick up that victory.
This match is a bit difficult to predict. Will AEW go to the “typical” route and play off White and Cope both attempting to pin the champion, allowing Moxley to sneak in the pin? Or will Moxley get pinned to set up the next challenger? Either way, this match doesn’t have the momentum it should due to the overall apathy toward this angle.
Winners: Jay White and Cope
Mercedes Mone (c) versus Harley Cameron in a singles match for the AEW TBS Championship
Harley Cameron’s rise in All Elite Wrestling has been fun to watch. Much like Carmella in WWE years ago, Cameron started out in a faction, quickly becoming the shining light of the group. Now, she’s one of the most popular acts on the show. Even though she’s basically a comedic act, she has found a way to get everyone invested in her heading into this match against Mercedes Mone.
But Harley Cameron is not winning the TBS Championship in her home country. Mone has remained undefeated since joining AEW, and it’s expected that the first woman to beat her will be in line for a huge push. That doesn’t feel like Cameron’s spot. Would it be fun to see her shock the world? Yes, but it’s not happening folks.
Winner, and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone