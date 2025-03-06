AEW Revolution 2025 preview and predictions: Will Jon Moxley overcome Cope to keep the World Championship?

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its first PPV of the year with AEW Revolution 2025. As with every other AEW show, there are several big matches to look forward to across the card. Is it packed with a few too many matches? Sure. But wrestling fans will certainly get much more than their money’s worth with some of these matches. Here are our predictions for how the show will go down.

AEW Revolution 2025 is set for Sunday, March 9. It will go down at the Staples Center (yes, it’s the Cryto.com Arena now, but who is keeping count) in Los Angeles, California. On March 2, WrestleTix reported that 8,586 of the 9,247 available tickets were distributed as AEW pushed toward a potential sellout for the company’s first PPV of the year.

AEW Revolution 2025 preview and predictions

Kazuchika Okada (c) versus Brody King in a singles match for the AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada is perhaps the best wrestler of this generation. But fans are complaining about his use in All Elite Wrestling. There’s some truth to that. His AEW Continental Title reign has been less than stellar, even though he continues to have strong matches along the way. Okada versus Brody King will be a fun one, as Okada will be forced to fight out from underneath against the bigger man. But that title is leaving Los Angeles around Okada’s waist.

Winner, and still AEW Continental champion: Kazuchika Okada

Will Ospreay versus Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match

Will Ospreay versus Kyle Fletcher has been one of the best feuds in wrestling. There’s a level of brutality only possible from these two friends that stand out with every interaction. Fletcher picked up the clean victory the first time they battled.

Under the AEW banner, they are 1-1 against each other in singles matches. Right now, it seems like Fletcher has the higher upside in the eyes of AEW leadership, even though Ospreay is one of the most popular names in wrestling. Expect Fletcher to pick up the win to keep him as an uber-strong heel in the company.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

MJF versus “Hangman” Adam Page in a singles match

This is one of the “big” matches on this card. By big, it means a match that has ample stakes, even without a title. It’s hard to predict which way these two will go, as MJF and Adam Page are two of the most important men on the roster. They both could lose and not be harmed with the fans; however, they are both riding momentum heading into this angle.

However, Page was recently in the title picture, and MJF is heading in that direction. Looking at how the rest of the card is predicted to shake out, there’s a big match between Swerve Strickland and MJF on the horizon. One way to make that match more apparent is for both men to pick up the win at AEW Revolution.

Winner: MJF

Swerve Strickland versus Ricochet in a singles match to determine the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship

This will be a fun one. Swerve Strickland and Ricochet are two of the best members of the roster. They’ve found a way to tell an important story, while being just outside the title picture. This is going to be a violent one, but when it comes to violence in AEW, few are better than Swerve Strickland.

Ricochet is going to remain out of the top title picture in AEW. Will he hold some individual gold? Sure, but the AEW World Championship? Probably not. This will be a fun match from start to finish, but Strickland is going to pick up the win and move into a big angle against Jon Moxley.

Winner, and new number one contender: Swerve Strickland

Mercedes Mone (c) versus Momo Watanabe in a singles match for the AEW TBS Championship

This is another predictable, but highly anticipated match on the card. Mercedes Mone has remained undefeated since joining All Elite Wrestling. Someone will beat her at some point (hopefully the forever champion ATHENA), but until that point happens, Mone is not going to lose her first match to a performer from STARDOM.

Momo Watanabe is an amazing performer and a fan favorite. She’s an important name in women’s wrestling, and her resume deserves all the praise. But she’s in this match to put on a great showcase against Mone and lose. Expect this to be an amazing match, perhaps the show stealer, and expect Mone to remain champion.

Winner, and still AEW TBS champion: Mercedes Mone

The Hurt Syndicate (c) versus The Outrunners in a tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

AEW’s tag team division needs some help. The Hurt Syndicate is an amazing duo, but there aren’t any teams that are anywhere near their orbit. Bobby Lashley feels too big for the tag division. This is going to be more of a comedy-like match, and unfortunately, The Hurt Syndicate should not be anywhere near this. AEW got them off to a great start, but this stop in the tag team division seems off in many ways. There’s no way The Outrunners beat them in this match.

Winners, and still AEW Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) versus Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm versus Mariah May has been an excellent story. Since they started working together, they’ve put a spotlight on the women’s division. One that was hard to get from AEW for much of the promotion’s run. Storm and May continue to excel in this angle, and this match will be the next chapter, but not the last.

The big question is what does a title change do at this point? Would Storm losing the belt back to May in quick fashion push her out of the title picture for a long time? Or does May lose this match and find something else to do? Where else does she fit on this roster? These questions make Storm versus May so intriguing because the outcome could understandably go either way. However, based on the fan reaction to Storm’s return, she’s the favorite to pick up the win.

Winner, and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Konosuke Takeshita (c) versus Kenny Omega in a singles match for the AEW International Championship

Every time AEW puts on a PPV, there’s at least one match that is “must-see” television. AEW Revolution has a few candidates in that space, but Konosuke Takeshita versus Kenny Omega is at the top of the list. When AEW says this is “where the best wrestle,” this is the type of match that embodies that ideal.

Takeshita has two wins over Omega, so the rule of wrestling is that this match is Omega’s to win. But it will be fun getting to that point, as there are years’ worth of story to tell between these two men. If anyone is going to “succeed” Omega at some point in the future, Takeshita is a perfect candidate to do so. But this won’t be the match where it happens.

Winner, and new AEW International Champion: Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley (c) versus Cope in a singles match for the AEW World Championship

All Elite Wrestling hasn’t fully beat the wrap that Tony Khan likes to lean on former WWE performers in the main event. Adam Copeland, taking on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship does not help that accusation.

Cope is 51 years old and should not be anywhere near the AEW title picture. At least not right now, as there are several younger performers who are better fit for that position. Still, he’s heading into the PPV, but do not expect him to win this match. The Jon Moxley angle may not have fans excited for what’s to come, but he will get past Cope and keep that title for a big feud against Swerve Strickland.

Winner, and still AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley