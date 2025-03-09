AEW Revolution 2025 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch

All Elite Wrestling is presenting its first pay-per-view event of the year on Sunday. On March 9, AEW presents Revolution 2025, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., home of the NBA's Lakers.

There are plenty of big matches scheduled for the show, as the company looks to build an early "Show of the Year" contender. Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against "The Rated R Superstar" Cope. "The Hollywood Ending" falls count anywhere match between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship is the culmination of one of the best feuds in professional wrestling currently. Konosuke Takeshita defends the AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega. Two AEW originals face off in an anticipated match, as "Hangman" Adam Page takes on MJF.

Those are just some of the matches set for the card. Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about AEW Revolution 2025, including what time the show starts and how to watch it on Sunday evening.

AEW Revolution 2025 start time

The main card for Revolution 2025 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. There is a Zero Hour preshow scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, which is free to watch on all of AEW's social media channels. Zero Hour will catch you up on all of the storylines heading into the show, plus, there are four matches scheduled.

AEW Revolution 2025 live stream, how to watch

Date: Sunday, March 9

Sunday, March 9 Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour preshow)

8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour preshow) Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, Calif.

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, Calif. Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video (United States, Canada, United Kingdom only), TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube

Revolution 2025 can be purchased on a variety of live streaming services, including TrillerTV, PPV.com, and YouTube. There is now a new option for AEW fans in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom and that's through Amazon Prime Video. On each streaming service, Revolution 2025 can be purchased for $49.99.

Additionally, Revolution 2025 is available through tradition pay-per-view through your cable or satellite provider.

AEW Revolution 2025 match card

Main Card

Match Stipulation/Title on the Line Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope Singles match for the AEW World Championship "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May "The Hollywood Ending" Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women's World Championship Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega Singles match for the AEW International Championship Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher Steel Cage match Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe Singles match for the TBS Championship The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) Tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page Singles match Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet Singles match to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King Singles match for the AEW Continental Championship

Zero Hour Show