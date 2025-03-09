AEW Revolution 2025 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch

All Elite Wrestling is presenting its first pay-per-view event of the year on Sunday. On March 9, AEW presents Revolution 2025, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., home of the NBA's Lakers.
There are plenty of big matches scheduled for the show, as the company looks to build an early "Show of the Year" contender. Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against "The Rated R Superstar" Cope. "The Hollywood Ending" falls count anywhere match between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship is the culmination of one of the best feuds in professional wrestling currently. Konosuke Takeshita defends the AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega. Two AEW originals face off in an anticipated match, as "Hangman" Adam Page takes on MJF.
Those are just some of the matches set for the card. Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about AEW Revolution 2025, including what time the show starts and how to watch it on Sunday evening.
AEW Revolution 2025 start time
The main card for Revolution 2025 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. There is a Zero Hour preshow scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, which is free to watch on all of AEW's social media channels. Zero Hour will catch you up on all of the storylines heading into the show, plus, there are four matches scheduled.
AEW Revolution 2025 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour preshow)
- Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, Calif.
- Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video (United States, Canada, United Kingdom only), TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube
Revolution 2025 can be purchased on a variety of live streaming services, including TrillerTV, PPV.com, and YouTube. There is now a new option for AEW fans in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom and that's through Amazon Prime Video. On each streaming service, Revolution 2025 can be purchased for $49.99.
Additionally, Revolution 2025 is available through tradition pay-per-view through your cable or satellite provider.
AEW Revolution 2025 match card
Main Card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope
Singles match for the AEW World Championship
"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
"The Hollywood Ending" Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women's World Championship
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega
Singles match for the AEW International Championship
Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
Steel Cage match
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
Singles match for the TBS Championship
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)
Tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
Singles match
Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
Singles match to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King
Singles match for the AEW Continental Championship
Zero Hour Show
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Big Boom! A.J., Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)
Trios match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity
Singles match for the ROH World Championship
Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo)
Eight-man tag team match
Komander and Hologram vs. Lee Johnson and Blake Christian
Tag team match