AEW Worlds End 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
AEW has the chance to leave a lasting mark on the year 2024, as they present Worlds End on the final weekend of the year. On Saturday, Dec. 28, AEW hosts Worlds End 2024 live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla., and plenty of big matches are on the card.
The main event will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy, "Hangman" Adam Page, and "Switchblade" Jay White in a four-way match.
There are two big women's championship matches on the show as well. Mariah May defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight match. Then, Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander run it back for the TBS Championship in a rematch of their acclaimed match at Full Gear last month.
Then, of course, there's the conclusion to the Continental Classic. Will Ospreay takes on former friend Kyle Fletcher, while Kazuchika Okada faces Ricochet in two semifinal matchups. The winners of each match will advance to the finals taking place on the same night, with the winner earning the Continental Classic Championship belt.
The remaining matches on the main card include MJF vs. Adam Cole in a grudge match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring and Konosuke Takeshita defending the International Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs.
For those of you who are unable to watch the show Worlds End pay-per-view live, stay on this page, as we will keep you posted with the results and highlights from each match.
Main Card
Continental Classic Semifinals: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher | OFFICIAL RESULTS:
