AEW Worlds End 2024 preview & predictions: Who will win the Continental Classic?
If there was an award for closing out the end of the year with a strong PPV, then All Elite Wrestling would be in the running for a back-to-back win. AEW World’s End 2024 on Saturday, Dec. 28, is a strong card from top to bottom, with several matches poised to be late candidates for Match of the Year.
The 2024 edition of the pay-per-view takes place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla. There are some interesting rumors about a potential return at the show, one that would send AEW faithful into a tailspin heading into 2025. Still, here are our predictions for how the matches will play out on the show.
AEW Worlds End 2024 preview and predictions
Continental Classic Semifinal: Will Ospreay versus Kyle Fletcher
When the Continental Classic brackets were revealed, it was clear that Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay would be headed for a face off at some point during the tournament. They are coming off an amazing contest at Full Gear where Fletcher picked up the win in dominating fashion. Even though Ospreay’s eyes were on winning the tournament, this rematch was dead in his sights.
Fletcher has been booked like a monster this entire tournament but expect Ospreay to get his win back – setting up the rubber match in the near future.
Winner: Will Ospreay
Continental Classic Semifinal: Kazuchika Okada versus Ricochet
Ricochet isn’t beating Kazuchika Okada. Even though pro wrestling is scripted, Okada may be the best tournament wrestler ever, as he always tells an excellent story during his run. Some fans may complain about Okada’s comedy-centric AEW run, but it has been enjoyable to see him in a new light. Ricochet looks to be having fun in AEW, and he’s continuing to get stronger booking months in.
This will be a fun match with a lot of high spots and near falls. Okada is going to hit a nasty Rainmaker to pick up the victory and move into the finals.
Winner: Kazuchika Okada
Continental Classic Final for the AEW Continental Championship: Will Ospreay versus Kazuchika Okada
This will be a late candidate in the race to the best match this year. Ospreay versus Okada is a big deal. They’ve battled several times in the past, once for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16. There’s a wealth of history between these two men. Okada holds the win-loss advantage, winning 8 of their 10 matches. However, in the years since their last battle, Ospreay has become one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Will that translate into a victory in this match though?
No, it will not. Okada will get the victory to retain the Continental Championship and win the 2024 edition of the Continental Classic.
Winner and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada
Singles Match for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF versus Adam Cole
The angle between MJF and Adam Cole has not been that great. Even with them poking fun at how bad the initial direction was, that hasn’t led to any improvement within what’s being told. AEW needs to quickly go away from these two facing off at this point, and this match should be the blow-off for at least several months.
MJF has yet to lose the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but this will be the first time he’s facing a main event level player for that ring. Expect Cole to get the win here and finally get some sort of victory over MJF.
Winner: Adam Cole
Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) versus Thunder Rosa
Mariah May’s run as AEW Women’s World Champion has not been the best. The arc for her to get to the title was fun, anchored by her relationship with Toni Storm. But the last 124-plus days of the story have left much to be desired. It is also clear that the next chapter of May’s story is going to involve Storm, who is seemingly caught in a personality disorder after losing the title again. She’s the main character of the women’s division.
While Thunder Rosa remains popular with fans, she’s not one that the company is looking to elevate back to title status any time soon. She’s coming off losing a bid to capture the TBS Championship, and she will lose here as well.
Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May
Singles match for the AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) versus Kris Statlander
Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander put on a banger at Full Gear. In the eyes of many, this was Mone’s best match since joining AEW, and a reminder that she’s one of the best performers in the world. Statlander kept the pace with Mone every step of the way. She’s the workhorse of the AEW Women’s Division and one who should eventually get a lengthy tenure with the Women’s World Championship.
Expect her and Mone to run back a lot of the spots from their match last month, but with the right number of twists along the way. There will be several hope spots, where it looks like Statlander is picking up the win, but she will not get her hand raised, dropping 0-2 to Mone.
Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone
Four-way match for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) versus Orange Cassidy versus “Hangman” Adam Page versus Jay White
The big angle in AEW pits several of it stars against the Death Riders in a fight to “reshape” the organization. It is a type of angle that isn’t completely new in professional wrestling, but one that doesn’t always go over well. The NWO angle from decades ago is perhaps the greatest example of such, and AEW is attempting to recreate some of that magic.
This angle has created what should be an interesting match from start to finish. Expect Jon Moxley to come out on top but keep an eye out for Christian waiting in the wings with his guaranteed title shot. This will be as “sports entertainment” an ending that AEW will get with some sort of shenanigans to close out the show.
Winner and still AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley