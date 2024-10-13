AEW WrestleDream 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
AEW is back with another pay-per-view event. On Saturday, Oct. 12, AEW presents WrestleDream, live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash. This is the second-ever WrestleDram event and it will once again take place in the Evergreen State and will feature some big matches.
The main event of the show will feature Aberdeen's own Bryan Danielson defending the AEW World Championship against former Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley. At last month's All Out pay-per-view event, Moxley attacked Danielson alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Pac. Now, Moxley looks to take the gold from Danielson in his home state.
Other big matches on the show include AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May defending against Willow Nightingale, Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita challenging AEW International Champion Will Ospreay in a three-way match, Seattle's own facing rival Brody King, and "Hangman" Adam Page taking on Jay White.
For those of you unable to watch the main card for the show, which begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, no need to worry. We will keep you updated with the results and highlights of each match throughout the event.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 full results and highlights
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jay White def. "Hangman" Adam Page
Highlights:
AEW Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale | OFFICIAL RESULT: Mariah May def. Willow Nightingale to retain the AEW Women's World Championship
Highlights:
TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jack Perry def. Katsuyori Shibata (via pinfall) to retain the TNT Championship
Highlights:
AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita | OFFICIAL RESULT:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.