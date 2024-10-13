AEW WrestleDream 2024 live results and highlights

Just as Daniel Garcia saves Shibata, MJF returns to face off with the man that put him on the shelf!



Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Boy_Myth_Legend | @K_Shibata2022 | @GarciaWrestling | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/x7m7ODJp75