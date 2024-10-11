AEW WrestleDream 2024 predictions and preview: Will Jon Moxley win the AEW World Championship?
The second edition of AEW WrestleDream is set to happen on Oct. 12 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash. The tribute show to the great Antonio Inoki features some hot feuds in All Elite Wrestling and while some of the outcomes are predictable, there are a few that can shake the foundation of the promotion.
Let's take a look at all of the matches from the main card of WrestleDream 2024.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 predictions and preview
Ring of Honor World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) versus Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is the gift that keeps on giving. To himself in AEW, that is. He’s yet again in line for another championship program, this time looking to become “El Nueve,” by picking up his ninth world championship.
Unfortunately, he will not be able to get the job done against Mark Briscoe. Expect a lot of sports entertainment in this match, with both The Learning Tree and The Conglomeration getting involved. Briscoe will come out on top, keeping the ROH Championship.
Winner and still ROH World Champion: Mark Briscoe
Singles Match: Darby Allin versus Brody King
Darby Allin is a staple in All Elite Wrestling. He’s an individual the company has tied its future to, even though he’s yet to hold the AEW World Championship. At some point he will have that title and to keep his momentum rolling, he will pick up a win over Brody King.
Allin versus King is going to be a violent matchup, just like the others they’ve had in the past. Expect all the typical Allin high spots, with him throwing his body at King time and time again. This is Darby’s match to win, keeping him hot for a title program coming out of the PPV.
Winner: Darby Allin
AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) versus Katsuyori Shibata
Jack Perry remains TNT Champion in a title reign that has been mostly uneventful. Outside of the Blood & Guts match, he hasn’t done much of anything that would be considered memorable. Even still, do not expect that AEW TNT Championship to leave his waist any time soon.
Katsuyori Shibata versus Jack Perry will be a fun match, with a lot of great wrestling sequences. The fans will be hot behind Shibata getting a win, but there will be shenanigans at some point that keep that from happening. Perry will win and keep his title.
Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry
Three-way match for the AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) versus Ricochet versus Konosuke Takeshita
This is going to be a spectacular match. It features three of the best performers at this style of wrestling, and they seemingly have a chip on their shoulders to remind people how great they are. Ospreay versus Ricochet was already a spectacle to enjoy, but adding Takeshita to the mix pushes it over the top.
Expect Ricochet and Ospreay to join forces against Takeshita for much of the match, until they have their typical fall out that occurs during every triple threat. There will be a lot of big moves and spots in this match, with all three men pulling out maneuvers we haven’t seen in quite some time. Takeshita is in line for a long overdue push, so he will pick up the victory, pinning Ricochet to take the title.
Winner and new AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita
AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) versus Private Party
The tag team division was once a major attraction of All Elite Wrestling. That hasn’t been the case for the past year, or longer in the eyes of some. Part of the reason that’s an issue today is The Young Bucks holding the titles. Yes, they are one of the best teams in wrestling history, but it is time for them to drop the titles to a younger duo. Enter Private Party.
Fans have wanted to see Private Party elevated up the roster for some time. It looked like that would happen five years ago, but that would not be the case. The momentum is pushing them forward, so expect a big victory at AEW WrestleDream and new champions to be crowned.
Winner and new AEW Tag Team Champions: Private Party
AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) versus Willow Nightingale
Unfortunately, Mariah May has lost some momentum since defeating Toni Storm and becoming the AEW Women’s World Champion. It seems as if there is still a story to tell between the two, and taking the hard pivot away from it hasn’t worked out. Willow Nightingale is a beloved figure on the AEW roster. Sadly, she’s frequently used in this position to get the champion another victory over a top name, instead of getting the opportunity to hold the belt on her own.
May will win in what will be a good match between two strong wrestlers. Expect Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm to make an appearance at the end, kicking off the next chapter of their arc.
Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May
Singles Match: “Hangman” Adam Page versus Jay White
Adam Page’s character arc in All Elite Wrestling is one of the best stories this company has ever told. He’s gone from the anxious cowboy to the avenging hero to the dark threat in a matter of years. Each step made sense why he’s become this person along the way. Going back to his feud with Jay White is the right move to keep them both in an important angle while out of the title picture.
This is perhaps the hardest match on the card to predict a victor, but with Jay White just coming back from injury this should be his match to win.
Winner: Jay White
AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) versus Jon Moxley
Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley was one of the best feuds in AEW from a few years ago. Their violent rivalry brought us the creation of the Blackpool Combat Club, so it’s only fitting that they should be the ones to end it too.
This will be a great match with a lot of storytelling throughout. It looks like this will be the moment that Wheeler Yuta turns on Danielson, but will he do so to align himself with Moxley and crew? Moxley has also hinted at someone “pulling his strings” and that can be revealed during the match as well. Either way, Moxley is coming out of this match with another title reign and creating yet another shift in the direction of the company.