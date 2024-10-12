Fansided

AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch

AEW WrestleDream 2024
We are one month removed from All Elite Wrestling's presentation of All Out, which featured the dissolution of the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley attacking Bryan Danielson, and "Hangman" Adam Page defeating Swerve Strickland in a "Lights Out" Steel Cage match that featured a violent ending. Now, AEW is back with another pay-per-view event.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, AEW presents WrestleDream 2024, live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

The card features plenty of big matches, such as Danielson defending the AEW World Championship against Moxley, Willow Nightingale challenging Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship, and Will Ospreay looking to retain the AEW International Championship against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita.

For those wondering what time WrestleDream begins and how to watch the event, we have you covered with all of the information.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time

The main card for AEW WrestleDream is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m./ PT, live on pay-per-view.

There will be a Zero Hour show, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT live on all of AEW's social media channels. This will allow fans to catch up on the storylines of each match on the main card. Additionally, there will be some matches taking place.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 live stream, how to watch

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour show)
  • Location: Tacoma Dome — Tacoma, Wash.
  • Live Stream: TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube

Fans in North America and around the world can order and live stream WrestleDream 2024 on TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube. There is also the option to order the event through traditional pay-per-view. The cost to order WrestleDream is $49.99.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 match card

Main Card

Match

Stipulation/Title on the Line

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Singles match for the AEW World Championship

Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Singles match for the AEW Women's World Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Three Way match for the AEW International Championship

The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Private Party (Zay and Quen)

Tag Team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White

Singles match

Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Singles match for the TNT Championship

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Singles match

Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Singles match for the ROH World Championship

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Two Out of Three Falls match

Zero Hour Show

Match

Stipulation/Title on the Line

Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage

Singles match for the ROH World TV Championship

