AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
We are one month removed from All Elite Wrestling's presentation of All Out, which featured the dissolution of the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley attacking Bryan Danielson, and "Hangman" Adam Page defeating Swerve Strickland in a "Lights Out" Steel Cage match that featured a violent ending. Now, AEW is back with another pay-per-view event.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, AEW presents WrestleDream 2024, live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.
The card features plenty of big matches, such as Danielson defending the AEW World Championship against Moxley, Willow Nightingale challenging Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship, and Will Ospreay looking to retain the AEW International Championship against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita.
For those wondering what time WrestleDream begins and how to watch the event, we have you covered with all of the information.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time
The main card for AEW WrestleDream is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m./ PT, live on pay-per-view.
There will be a Zero Hour show, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT live on all of AEW's social media channels. This will allow fans to catch up on the storylines of each match on the main card. Additionally, there will be some matches taking place.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour show)
- Location: Tacoma Dome — Tacoma, Wash.
- Live Stream: TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube
Fans in North America and around the world can order and live stream WrestleDream 2024 on TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube. There is also the option to order the event through traditional pay-per-view. The cost to order WrestleDream is $49.99.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 match card
Main Card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Singles match for the AEW World Championship
Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
Singles match for the AEW Women's World Championship
Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Three Way match for the AEW International Championship
The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Private Party (Zay and Quen)
Tag Team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White
Singles match
Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Singles match for the TNT Championship
Darby Allin vs. Brody King
Singles match
Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
Singles match for the ROH World Championship
Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
Two Out of Three Falls match
Zero Hour Show
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage
Singles match for the ROH World TV Championship