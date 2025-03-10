AFC East power rankings after Jets sign Justin Fields: Does young QB make a difference?

Finally free to move on from the Aaron Rodgers Experiment, the New York Jets were looking to get younger and cheaper at the QB position as it hits the reset button under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Just hours into the NFL's legal tampering window, they've done just that, agreeing to a two-year, $40 million deal (with $30 million in guarantees) with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

There's still plenty to get excited about with Fields, and with this fit in particular. The athleticism and arm strength are obvious, and with a new regime in town and plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal (including former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson), you can argue that this is the most stable situation he's been in to this point in his NFL career. If the Jets wanted to take an upside swing while keeping their powder dry for the future, they could've done a lot worse.

But is the addition of Fields enough to really change the team's outlook in the short term? Let's not get ahead of ourselves.

4. New York Jets

Maybe this is overly harsh. Then again, this is supposed to be a reset year in New York, and the roster reflects that, particularly on offense: Question marks remain at both tackle spots, despite all the hype around Olu Fashanu, and there's not much in the way of passing-game weapons beyond Wilson. Fields is a worthy gamble, but the most likely outcome is that this is a mediocre unit in 2025, one that flashes explosiveness at times but struggles for down-to-down consistency.

Combine that with significant losses on the defensive side of the ball and everyone learning a new system in year one under Glenn's coaching staff, and it's hard to argue for the Jets any higher — especially considering the moves the team just ahead of them is already making.

3. New England Patriots

The Pats opened free agency with a bang, nabbing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams as well as former Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Banks III and former Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry. Mike Vrabel should have just about everything he needs to field a rock-solid defense in 2025, or at least one that's much improved from last year's unit.

Which turns our attention to the offense, where Drake Maye looked far better than he had any right to considering the lack of talent New England put around him. Many, many question marks remain on that front, despite the addition of right tackle Morgan Moses early in free agency. But there's still plenty of offseason left for the Pats to add weapons around their young QB, and Maye's upside has me slightly more bullish than I am on New York right now.

2. Miami Dolphins

It's tough to know what to make of the Dolphins, who feel like afterthoughts compared to the AFC's elite but who also don't have much of a path forward due to a clogged-up cap sheet. Still, the floor can only be so low as long as Mike McDaniel is calling the plays and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are healthy and available.

This is far from a perfect roster, especially along both lines of scrimmage. But do you really have more faith in the Jets with Fields or the Patriots with Maye right now? At the very least, Miami should have enough to get to seven, eight or nine wins, and that could very well be enough to once again finish a distant second in this division.

1. Buffalo Bills

Was there any doubt? Josh Allen has gotten paid, as has favorite target Khalil Shakir in addition to defensive standouts Greg Rousseau and Terrel Bernard. There are fewer holes to fill and more money to fill them than Buffalo faced last offseason, and with Joe Brady sticking around for another season as OC, the Bills should once again be among the favorites to reach Super Bowl LX.