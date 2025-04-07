Aidan Hutchinson injury update proves Lions-Myles Garrett chatter was useless after all

All-world Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett's "trade request" ended with an earth-shattering contract extension. But, the Detroit Lions reportedly expressed interest in acquiring him -- even before the well-chronicled saga came and went.

Earlier this offseason, the Lions were "the most interested team" in Garrett ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline (h/t ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin). Detroit's pursuit of the perennial All-Pro largely stemmed from losing its standout pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, to season-ending tibia and fibula fractures.

However, the two-time reigning NFC North champions needn't worry about the latter's health for much longer, rendering their connection to Cleveland's franchise centerpiece redundant and futile.

Aidan Hutchinson's latest injury update suggests the Lions-Myles Garrett buzz was overblown

Hutchinson recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself fully sprinting from one 20-yard line to another. And he wasn't just running in a straight line either; the 24-year-old was moving laterally, changing directions while maintaining his speed.

Impressively, Hutchinson claims to be "feeling like [himself] again" roughly six months after suffering gruesome leg injuries. His rehabilitation process is ostensibly going smoothly, which is a massive development for the Lions. He was the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year going into Week 5 of last season before getting hurt the following game.

Amassing at least one sack in four of his five contests (7.5 total) this past season, Hutchinson's third-year breakout campaign was cut short. Nonetheless, he established himself as one of the league's true game-wreckers, constantly wreaking having on opposing backfields. His relentless motor and elite athleticism have turned him into a force.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Hutchinson as the overall top-rated edge defender in football last year. Despite being sidelined for 12 of Detroit's 17 matches, he was a massive factor in their 4-1 start. And barring any setbacks or unforeseen circumstances, the Lions intend to continue leaning on him to lead the team's stop unit.

Per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic ($), the Lions are "in the planning stages" of signing Hutchinson to a lucrative long-term contract extension. Reaching a deal as quickly as possible could save Detroit money, rather than waiting for other teams/players to set his market value. Regardless, the front office probably feels better about not mortgaging its future for Garrett, knowing the 2022 No. 2 overall selection's recovery is going well.