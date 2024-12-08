2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Aireontae Ersery
Before the 2024 season, there wasn't much discussion about Aireontae Ersery, but he has emerged as a key player by anchoring the Minnesota offensive line throughout the regular season. He is currently a three-year starter at left tackle in Minnesota's balanced, zone-based run scheme. Ersery has made 37 consecutive starts for the Golden Gophers. He possesses a well-rounded, muscular build with good length, play strength, and solid athletic ability.
Ersery was considered a consensus three-star recruit upon graduating from high school. He ultimately chose to commit to the University of Minnesota, turning down offers from schools such as Kansas State, Kansas, Ball State, and others.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound left tackle is having his best season as a pass protector, showcasing his talents against a strong Iowa defensive line and potential top-15 pick Abdul Carter.
Let's dive into the analysis below.
Aireontae Ersery NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-6
Weight:
330
Class:
Senior
Position:
Offensive Tackle
Style:
Balanced
Projected Draft Range:
Top 25
Grade:
First Round
Strengths
Ersery displays good initial quickness in vertical, jump, and 45 pass sets during pass protection. During his sets, he showcases good balance, solid lateral agility, awareness of stunts, and the ability to mirror defenders. He delivers a strong initial punch and utilizes good length. His strong anchor can be attributed to his good lower body strength, balance, and UOH. This enables him to effectively neutralize bull rushers and manage speed-to-power rushers.
As a run-blocker, he demonstrates his solid athletic ability with the capacity to get out in space on pin-pull and outside-zone runs, where he can work his way up to the second level. His initial quickness off the snap allows him to displace defenders on base and down blocks due to good active feet, hand placement, and lower body power.
Weaknesses
Adequate and inconsistent against speed rushers off the edge due to adequate bend, as he often plays too high and lacks foot quickness. His hand timing can be late at times, which results in pass rushers swiping off his initial punch and beating him off the EDGE. His current athletic ability may hinder him from reaching the play side linebackers.
Summary
Ersery is a well-balanced offensive lineman who can succeed in multiple schemes, including a zone-focused run scheme, West Coast offense, and more. The 49ers and Ravens could be ideal fits for the Golden Gopher.
He has a good feel for combo blocks, utilizing his angles to achieve proper positioning, overtake, and release on time up to the second level. His solid athletic ability will be beneficial in certain areas at the next level.
Ersery demonstrates very good competitive toughness and physicality as a finisher, helping to set the tone in games. If he can improve on his tendency to overextend and not become too upright, he has the potential to become a true impact starter from day one. The question now is which team will draft him and whether they will select him as an offensive tackle or a guard.
Aireontae Ersery Potential NFL Draft Fits
2025 NFL Draft Fits
San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears