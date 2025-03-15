AJ Dillon has sights set on giving Packers fans the Saquon Barkley treatment in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles may not seem like an ideal destination for any running back who is hoping to get significant playing time. After all, there is no player in the league who could supplant Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as the team’s starter. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made that crystal clear this offseason by rewarding Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Barkley’s bell-cow role likely factored into backup running back Kenneth Gainwell’s decision to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll be able to compete for more playing time.

Following Gainwell’s departure, the Eagles signed running back A.J. Dillon to a one-year deal in free agency. Dillon, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, spent the first five years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, where he served as the short-yardage hammer alongside running back Aaron Jones. Now, Saquad and Quadzilla will form a punishing tandem in Philadelphia.

A.J. Dillon credited Eagles’ offensive line for his free agency decision

Although Dillon will have to compete with second-year running back Will Shipley for mop-up duties behind Barkley, there were plenty of other motivating factors that made Philadelphia an enticing option.

“If you’re a football fan, you know about the Eagles’ offensive line,” Dillon told reporters, via NBC Sports. “And so I’m definitely excited to meet them first, and then get out there and compete with those guys, run behind them, earn their trust. I’m excited about the opportunity the Eagles have given me, excited to be here, I know the Philly fans are awesome.”

The most obvious reason to choose the Eagles is to chase a championship. Philadelphia just trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and there aren’t any teams with better betting odds to reach Super Bowl LX.

Beyond championships, Dillon wouldn’t be able to find a better offensive line to run behind anywhere else in the league. In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards. That performance caused plenty of embarrassment for his former team, the New York Giants, who let him walk in free agency last offseason.

Dillon will attempt to leave Green Bay with that same feeling. The 26-year-old was hoping to sign a long-term deal last offseason, but he ultimately agreed to a one-year deal with the Packers. He missed the 2024 season with a neck injury, which left him with a declining market this offseason. While he may have found opportunities with a larger workload elsewhere, the Eagles have also proven to be the ideal spot for running backs seeking redemption or rejuvenation.

The Eagles helped running back Miles Sanders earn his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2022, when he posted a career-high 1,269 rushing yards. Running back D’Andre Swift put together his own Pro Bowl season in 2023, rushing for 1,049 yards in 15 games. Neither player has surpassed 1,000-yard mark after leaving Philadelphia. Sanders hasn’t reached 500 rushing yards in either of his two seasons since leaving Philadelphia, and Swift managed just 959 yards in 2024 despite playing two more games.