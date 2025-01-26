AJ Minter proves Alex Anthopoulos right with confirmation of Braves betrayal
By Mark Powell
AJ Minter spent eight tremendous years with the Atlanta Braves, winning a World Series in 2021 as a key member of their bullpen in The Battery. Minter's loss will be felt not just on the roster, but by the Braves fanbase as well, where he was beloved. However, Minter's departure did prove a key point to Alex Anthopoulos, and a policy he has been using this winter as well.
As fun as it may be for fans when the Braves bring back members of their 2021 World Series core, that is not always a recipe for success. Anthopoulos went the familiarity route in 2024, for example, when he hoped Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler would revive their World Series form and lead the Braves on a postseason run. That did not go according to plan, as Atlanta fell to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Round.
That is not to say reunions won't work, but there are only so many former Braves who can take this team back to the World Series in 2025. Anthopoulos must go outside his comfort zone when adding to the starting rotation, bullpen and outfield prior to the start of the 2025 season. He did just that by signing Jurickson Profar last week to a multiyear deal.
Alex Anthopoulos knows Braves World Series reunions can only take them so far
Profar is an excellent piece who can play multiple positions and is coming off an excellent season in San Diego. Profar was an NL All-Star and accumulated 3.6 WAR on the same Padres team that knocked the Braves out of the MLB Playoffs. Anthopoulos learned from Atlanta's opposition in this case, signing Profar the minute he could.
Minter's comments this weekend all but solidified the current movement in MLB. As beloved as Minter was in Atlanta, he now cannot wait to face his old teammates on a regular basis and hopes to defeat them, as he should.
"Atlanta holds a close place in my heart, I'll do anything for them, but I'm here to beat them," Minter said.
It's harsh, but true, and the reality of the modern game. Loyalty only goes so far, and it's why Anthopoulos should continue poaching former rivals who have owned the Braves over the years. If you can't beat them, ask them to join the cause.