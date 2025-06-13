Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Wings vs. Aces

The Las Vegas Aces have not had their dream start to the 2025 WNBA season; they are currently sitting in the middle of the pack with a 4-4 record. While there are some things I am sure the team is questioning, their star center is not one of them.

With an average of 20.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, A'ja Wilson leads the team in all major categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. It really does seem like she is everywhere on the court all the time. Las Vegas relies on Wilson heavily, not only for her efficiency but also for her leadership. Although they may be without her on the court tonight.

During Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Wilson left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent head injury. It seemed as though she was elbowed by former teammate Dearica Hamby while battling for a basket in the paint. She quickly grabbed her face. After the game, Head Coach Becky Hammon told the media Wilson was bleeding and would be checked out by a doctor on Thursday.

Will A'ja Wilson play tonight vs. Dallas?

As of right now, Wilson is listed as doubtful for the game tonight vs. the Wings. While Dallas is having a rough season, and the Aces should be able to glide by them pretty easily, not having their three-time MVP on the court might make it a little harder.

The Aces are already spread a little thin at the center position. Megan Gustafson suffered a lower-leg injury in practice before the season began and is not expected to make her debut until early next month. With Forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus out all season due to her pregnancy, the Aces might have to get creative with how they use their remaining bigs.

The majority of the burden will fall on guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. Both of them average double-digit points per game. We also just witnessed Gray's ability to shoot from beyond the arc against the Sparks, with six threes.

We could also see some more minutes for rookie center, Elizabeth Kitley, who right now only averages 7.7 minutes per game. She could be a real force in the paint defensively against a star Dallas player like Paige Bueckers.

Surely the Aces will miss A'ja Wilson's presence, and it will be strange for fans to not see her out there. We will see if Vegas can have success without her as they try to get themselves back in the win column.