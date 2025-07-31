Why A'ja Wilson is still the x-factor of the entire WNBA Playoffs

The 2025 WNBA season is in the homestretch, with a handful of teams fighting for those last coveted playoff spots.

The season ends on Sept. 11, and the playoffs start a mere three days later. The top 8 teams make the postseason.

Currently, two things are unfolding. One: The Minnesota Lynx (23-5) and the New York Liberty (17-9) appear uncatchable and are the favorites to make the Finals (again). Two: Seeds three through eight are quite up for grabs, with the No. 3 Phoenix Mercury (16-10) a mere three games ahead of the No. 8 Washington Mystics (13-13).

There are only 44 games in the season, so each team has roughly 18 left to play before the playoff seeding is set.

One of the more confusing teams is the Las Vegas Aces. Usually one of the best teams in the league, they’ve had a rollercoaster season — currently at 14-13, they are seventh in the standings. Since the All-Star break, they are 3-2 and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

If fans are planning for their below-average season, they need not do so that loudly. They have ol’ faithful to lean on if they need a push to hold onto a playoff spot, as well as go deep into the postseason — the 3x MVP A’jA Wilson.

Willson has had a very impressive season, sitting second in the WNBA in scoring with 22.1 points per game. The Lynx’s Napheesa Collier is the only player outscoring her, averaging 23.5 points per game. Wilson is also second in the WNBA with 9.1 rebounds per game. Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky leads the league with 12.6 rebounds per game. Wilson also leads the league with 2.4 blocks per game.

If the Aces want to push into the playoffs, they really will need Wilson to reach deep into her bag.

In 2024, the Aces finished with their worst regular-season record (27-13) since 2019. Then, the Aces' three-peat hopes ended after losing 3-1 in the semifinals to the would-be champion Liberty.

"Losing sucks, especially on your home court," Wilson said after the series-sealing loss at home in Las Vegas. "It still kind of burns a little bit, but I've used that as fuel to help my teammates understand how hard it is to win in this league. Yes, we can celebrate the two championships. They were great. But for us to move forward, we have to understand how hard this league is and value the basketball and the little things. I think that's what we lacked last season, so we're going to make sure that we can show up better than we did."

Wilson has 43 starts and 21 double-doubles in the playoffs, amassing a 26-17 record. She led the Aces to the WNBA title in 2022 and 2023. In six postseason apperances, all with the Aces, she has averaged 19.7. points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals.

And she's still playing as well as she ever has.

A'ja Wilson vs LA:



34 PTS

10 REB

3 STL

3 BLK

16-23 FG



Leading the league in 30 PT games this season. pic.twitter.com/WEY1wneD3t — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 30, 2025

If the Aces can just get Wilson to the playoffs, anything is possible.