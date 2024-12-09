Community Notes shows no mercy to Alabama AD over butthurt response to CFP snub
By Austen Bundy
It was inevitable that Alabama fans, pundits and school representatives would be vocal about their team's exclusion from the College Football Playoff on Sunday.
The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 11 by the selection committee but ultimately did not make it into the 12-team field due to No. 12 Arizona State and No. 13 Clemson winning their respective conference titles on Saturday. And then the final at-large team, No. 10 SMU, took the last spot in the bracket because it qualified for the ACC Championship Game, something Alabama didn't do in the SEC.
Nobody attempted to express their displeasure at the committee's decision in the most professional and thought-out manner than Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne on X Sunday.
But what Byrne should've remembered is that the internet never forgets and it will always remind you where you went wrong.
X Community Notes savagely fact-check Alabama AD after complaining over CFP exclusion
Byrne posted a statement detailing his concerns over having to reevaluate his school's and presumably the SEC's scheduling tactics moving forward, making it seem like they would go from a tough slate to an even tougher one.
But the internet fact-checkers immediately stepped in and attached a savage community note to his post, effectively nullifying his complaints and argument on the spot.
"All of Alabamas losses came in conference play. Alabama's non-conference schedule was one of the easiest in the country playing two Group of 5 schools, WKU and USF, one FCS school and one Power 4 team, the 5-7 Wisconsin [Badgers] who finished 12th in the Big Ten," the note read.
The mic drop by X users took Byrne's sob story and put it into the correct context which exposed the hypocrisy. The SEC schedules Charmin soft non-conference schedules, in particular, Alabama playing WKU, USF, Wisconsin and Mercer this season.
Losing to a 6-6 Oklahoma team in the penultimate week is what eliminated the Crimson Tide from the playoff ultimately and like everyone else who were not good enough, it's time to go back to the drawing board and prepare for next year.