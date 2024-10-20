Alabama better not criticize Ole Miss for faking injuries after getting caught in 4K
Ole Miss has such a bad reputation for allegedly faking injuries that they had to send out a statement on the matter earlier this season. Unfortunately, the Rebels won't play the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. If they were, they might have to have an "injury off."
As the Crimson Tide battled Tennessee on Saturday, ABC's cameras caught what appeared to be a strategically faked injury in high definition.
"What's going on here?" SportsCenter's Twitter account asked. We all know what's going on...
Alabama caught faking an injury more blatantly than Ole Miss
There is no other way to interpret that video. Not only do coaches direct the player, sophomore defensive back King Mack, back onto the field, but they point at him when he goes to the ground "injured."
The NCAA needs to find a way to better regulate these things. Teams exploit the injury timeout without even really trying to hide it. It's ridiculous. Clearly, it's not just Ole Miss doing it.
The problem is, the NCAA or the officials can't determine what is and isn't a faked injury in the moment. So there's no possible way to legislate these issues during the game. Maybe fines or other punishment for coaching staffs who encourage that tactic could be levied. Then again, how do you determine with certainty that a player wasn't actually injured?
At least with this one, it was so obvious no one needs to worry about potentially punishing someone for a genuine injury. The SEC should at least take a look at this and consider their options.