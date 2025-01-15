Georgia rival contacted Carson Beck before QB transferred to Miami
Georgia may have been the first team to reach out to Carson Beck after he darted for the transfer portal and spurned the NFL draft. There was another SEC school to hit Beck about potentially transferring. And it’s a team Georgia knows all too well.
According to Matt Hayes of USA Today, Alabama reached out to Beck too about potentially landing him to replace Jalen Milroe. It’s ironic the Crimson Tide went after a quarterback that showed massive flaws against them earlier in the year.
But when you’re desperate, you’ll do anything. And Kalen DeBoer looking to Beck to replace Milroe reeks of desperation. Because if Beck had landed in Tuscaloosa, it might have cost DeBoer his job.
Crimson Tide fans were already on edge after this season ended just short of a College Football Playoff appearance, a second-straight postseason loss to Michigan and finished with less than 10 wins for the first time since Nick Saban’s first season back in 2007.
Alabama fans should be worried about 2025 quarterback situation as Kalen DeBoer attempted to lure Carson Beck
Milroe departed for the NFL draft, but he’s far from one of the best quarterbacks. His inability to lead Alabama to a College Football Playoff appearance showed he’s not as talented as he was speculated to be, coming into the 2024 season.
He didn’t throw the ball particularly well and regressed in Bama’s big games this season. He didn’t look great against Michigan, scoring just 18 points. In the regular season, it was poor decision making against Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt that cost the Tide three conference wins.
In fact, it was his legs that bailed the Crimson Tide offense out more than it was his ability to hit his receivers, despite having one of the best receiving corps in the conference. Beck wouldn’t have been an upgrade.
The irony that it was Beck’s three interceptions that gifted Alabama the win over the Bulldogs and they still turned to him in the portal, shows how desperate they are for an immediate replacement.
Beck struggled in big games last year, much like Milroe did. Alabama couldn’t possibly think Beck was going to change their offense. He’s not mobile like Milroe. So that’s one less asset to the offense.
While Bama’s receivers and offensive line might be better than Georgia’s was, it doesn’t mean Beck is going to magically be elite. DeBoer is clearly concerned about his current selection of quarterbacks in Tuscaloosa.
I’m sure even if Bama finds a quarterback in the portal, DeBoer and his staff will have more clarity after spring ball. The good thing is he doesn’t have the pressure of playing Beck knowing it’s a train wreck waiting to happen.