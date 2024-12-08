Alabama being left out of CFP bracket sends Crimson Tide fans into pit of despair
By Mark Powell
The Alabama Crimson Tide were the first team out of the College Football Playoff, despite having the ninth-ranked strength of record and 16th-ranked strength of schedule, a big improvement over the last team in the field, SMU.
Alabama did not play in the SEC Championship Game, and as a result missed out on one final chance to make their case to the committee. SMU, meanwhile, lost the Clemson by a field goal following an inspiring comeback.
There is an argument to be made for both teams, but Alabama lost three games in conference and it came back to haunt them. While the ACC cannot stack up against the SEC most years, it's been a down year for the south overall. Just look at the records of the teams which made the playoff – none have less than two losses.
Alabama fans are furious they didn't make the playoff: Best memes
SMU's strength of schedule can't compare to Alabama's, but they took care of business in-conference and nearly ran the table in the ACC. The Mustangs deserve to be here, and went 5-2 against teams over .500 this season.
Nonetheless, Alabama fans were not happy after missing out on the CFP. Frankly, Tide fans are never normal, especially in 2024. Something is always amiss.
Is the current playoff perfect? Not a chance, but it is far better than its predecessor. FanSided's John Buhler made a great case of the precedent that would've been set had Alabama made the playoff over SMU, and it's not a sports world I want to live in.
"Now we are facing an eerily similar discussion. By potentially giving the last spot in to a three-loss Alabama team who suffered three defeats in conference play to Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, the Selection Committee would be completely devaluing playing for a conference championship. In short, SMU would be punished for playing in theirs, just like Georgia was last season," Buhler wrote.
Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Tennessee this season. The Vols loss is understandable, but Oklahoma's team was one of the worst for the Sooners in recent memory. The only reason SMU vs Alabama was a conversation is media bias, which should never enter the conversation.