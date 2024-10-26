Alabama lineman utters famous last words ahead of Missouri game
By Austen Bundy
No. 15 Alabama (5-2) is looking to reestablish itself as an SEC power but it cannot afford anymore falters. No. 21 Missouri now stands in their path and getting a convincing win won't be a simple as it seems.
But it sounds like offensive lineman Wilkin Formby didn't hear former head coach Nick Saban's "you're entitled to nothing" speech last week on ESPN's "College Gameday."
Earlier in the week, he was asked by reporters about the team's home matchup with 6-1 Missouri (h/t Bama 247).
"I feel bad for Mizzou," Formby said. "Because we've come off a loss, and we're very focused on us. It's all about us. We're focused on just keep winning. It's the next game. We're focused on the next game at hand. Just being able to dominate our opponent, and more so focus on us and what we have to do."
Alabama OL just handed Mizzou the best bulletin board material
I understand Formby's sentiment but when you're 17.5 point favorites at home, you want to at least appear as if you're taking your opponent seriously and respect them.
Given the way Alabama has played its last three games (two of which were losses), there's certainly cause for concern. Despite the Crimson Tide having a commanding 5-2 all-time series lead over Missouri, the matchup is ripe for an upset.
The Tigers have never won a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Both of the program's wins came either at home or in Birmingham - the last time it ever beat 'Bama which was in 1975.
Missouri will be coming to town desperate as well. A win reinserts it back into the SEC title race and subequently the College Football Playoff conversation. A loss would effectively end any meaningful football the Tigers would want to play in December/January.