No team has ever been screwed more by refs than Alabama on this nullified TD
By Scott Rogust
The Alabama Crimson Tide didn't have a great stay at Norman, Okla., on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide, hoping they'd make their way into the SEC Championship Game, had a rough outing against the Oklahoma Sooners. Thanks to some bad play by quarterback Jalen Milroe, Alabama was trailing Oklahoma 24-3 for most of the second half, even though they were heavy favorites entering the game.
But in the fourth quarter, Milroe seemingly threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Williams to cut their deficit to 24-10. However, the referees had thrown a penalty flag on the field for illegal touchdown. With that, the touchdown was wiped out, it was a turnover on downs, and Oklahoma regained possession.
The ESPN broadcast looked over the penalty and even said that the call by the officials was "the incorrect call."
Alabama gets screwed out of touchdown with 'incorrect call' vs. Oklahoma
Head coach Kalen DeBoer was livid about the call and the potential to get some momentum. However, the touchdown was wiped out and so was any chance of Alabama making a comeback in the game.
Oklahoma held on to win 24-3 and as a result, improved to 6-5 on the year and became bowl eligible. As for Alabama, they are now 8-3 on the year, and their College Football Playoff chances are on life support.
Milroe had a rough game for Alabama, throwing for 164 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 11-of-26 pass attempts.
Alabama's rush defense played a significant role in the loss, as they allowed 257 rushing yards on 50 carries. Quarterback Jackson Arnold picked up 131 yards on 25 carries while Xavier Robinson gained 107 yards on 18 carries, in addition to two touchdowns.
For Alabama, they will have to put this disaster of the game behind them and try to make a statement in the Iron Bowl against the Auburn to try and have some hope of making the 12-team College Football Playoff. But, their chances are slim.