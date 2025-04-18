Alabama star may have accidentally exposed Kalen DeBoer’s biggest flaw

It's all good, man. The Alabama football program we grew accustomed to under its iconic former head coach Nick Saban is no more under Kalen DeBoer. That is not to say that DeBoer is never going to win a national title or two leading the Crimson Tide down in Tuscaloosa, but I sincerely doubt he will ever come close to the six Saban won in his 15-plus year on the job. Now, why am I so sure of this?

The cat might be out of the bag that DeBoer is a really, really nice guy! Former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said as much while he was appearing on Good Morning Football. DeBoer still won nine games last season at Alabama, including a thriller at home vs. Georgia, but the question remains: Will Alabama play with the same amount of ferocity under DeBoer as it did under Saban?

It may have been a more fun experience playing for DeBoer last year, but the results were not there.

"But the thing about [DeBoer], I think he lets us be ourselves a bit more. Like, whatever works for you guys. That's one thing that always came out of his mouth -- 'Whatever works for you guys. Whatever you guys need.' That's what I really appreciate about him."

Saban was known for being incredibly demanding, as illustrated by his infamous "ass chewings."

Booker: "...But the thing about [DeBoer], I think he lets us be ourselves a bit more. Like, whatever works for you guys. That's one thing that always came out of his mouth -- 'Whatever works for you guys. Whatever you guys need.' That's what I really appreciate about him." https://t.co/OUNuWJm3Hf — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 18, 2025

Along with DeBoer struggling to accept Alabama's kind of guys are not Washington's, it all adds up.

Tyler Booker reveals a potentially fatal flaw for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama

While it seems like a distant memory to some, there have been stretches where the Alabama Crimson Tide devolves into anything but dynastic. Their most recent College Football Playoff National Championship came during a COVID year. 2020 feels like a lifetime ago. What does that say about the time between the end of the Gene Stallings era and when Saban took over the Crimson Tide in 2007?

It was a lot of guys named Mike who did not know what they were doing. DeBoer, DuBose, what difference does it make? It makes none, now that you have gone, Nick Saban. In truth, I am not ruling out a potential College Football Playoff berth this year or next for Alabama, but it has to come sooner rather than later for DeBoer. He was hired away from Washington to replace Saban for a reason, right?

Look. Every head coach is different. Some are players' coaches. Some are hard asses. You can win with both at any level of competition. Where I think it matters the most for DeBoer is he cannot continue to come across as small time at what is one of the three best programs in the history of college football. Alabama may not have a pro sports team, but the Crimson Tide is essentially that.

DeBoer has succeeded everywhere else, but what worked in Seattle may not work in Tuscaloosa.