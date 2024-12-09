Alabama women's basketball: Zaay Green's is helping Alabama hit the next level
By Nick Andre
The Alabama Crimson Tide came into this season with a different approach. The team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season while being an underrated team in the SEC. This year, the Tide wanted to prove that they were the best. One of the keys of the offseason was acquiring key talents from the transfer portal who could help them take the leap.
The have managed an impressive 9-1 start in their first 10 games of the season. Despite the heartbreaking loss to Cal, the team has been rolling. Many can say that Alabama’s schedule hasn’t been as competitive as others but, the team is taking care of business. It’s easy to highlight the greatness of Sarah Ashlee Barker and how she has led Alabama as a senior. However, another key player for Alabama is transfer guard Zaay Green from Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Zaay Green is giving Alabama a new dimension
Green is a player that you can describe as “not new to this but true to this.” In her seventh college season, she’s been through nearly every situation imaginable. Green has had to redshirt a few seasons as she has dealt with injuries. But when she’s healthy she knows how to light up the floor on the offensive end.
Standing at 6-foot-2, Green is a big guard who has an advantage over most opponents at her position. She’s always in control of her game and knows when to be assertive on offense. Green’s mobility is terrific, with great footwork on offense and understanding the timing of when to get a shot up. Green’s high-quality offense has played a huge role in Alabama’s hot start to the season.
Green has also shown her impact on the defensive end. She may not be known as a lockdown defender but she gets the job done. She can apply full-court pressure while also being effective in Alabama’s zone coverage. Her defensive impact shows in the stat sheet as she’s averaging 1.6 steals this season, using her active hands and getting in the passing lanes and forcing turnovers.
Throughout this season, the Crimson Tide have been led by both Green and Ashlee Barker. It’s safe to say they have emerged as one of the best duos in college basketball, feeding off each other. Ashlee Barker draws so much attention on offense and Green has been great off-ball, cutting well and anticipating passes from her teammate.
Aside from her off-ball movement, Green also can take matters into her own hands and adds value at the point of attack. Once she grabs a rebound, Green is off to the races showcasing terrific decision-making in transition. Green displays great awareness as she takes advantage of openings to attack or find an open teammate for a high-percentage shot.
The journey to Alabama has not been the easiest for Zaay Green, to say the least. She at Tennessee and spent two seasons as a Volunteer. She later spent one season at Texas A&M and two seasons at Arkansas Pine-Bluff before transferring to Alabama.
Moving to Tuscaloosa was the best decision for Green to finish her college career. She wanted to join a winning program with a great chance to compete for a National Championship. Throughout her college career, Green has had many accomplishments. She was named All-CAA Third Team and All-CAA Defensive Team during her tenure at Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Alabama head coach Kristy Curry understood that Green’s impact as a player and leader could help the team elevate as a contender in the country.
Through 10 games, Zaay Green has not disappointed. She’s averaging 15.8 points while shooting 57 percent from the floor. She’s delivered standout performances like 28 points against California as well as recording a double-double in a win over Georgia State. When Green’s number is called to lead the way, she takes on the responsibility. She embraces the challenge of putting the team on her shoulders and leading her team to a win.
As the season progresses, Zaay Green’s name will continue to be highlighted. She’s emerged as one of the top players in the SEC and we’re only a month into the season. Green’s impact will not only elevate her as a top player in the conference but could also lead Alabama to a potential deep tournament run.