Alabama's red flag might not matter after a record-breaking Sweet 16 performance

The Alabama Crimson Tide are back in the Elite Eight after a dominant 113-88 win over the BYU Cougars.

This was a historic performance on several fronts. Mark Sears led the way, channeling his 2024 NCAA Tournament magic to spearhead an unconscious shooting display. Sears sunk 10 made 3s en route to 34 points, sprinkling in eight assists and three steals. BYU didn't have an answer.

With 25 made 3s as a team, Alabama set a new March Madness record. Sears' 10 individual made 3s is tied for second all-time behind Loyola's Jeff Fryer, who hit 11 triples against Michigan in 1990. Loyola scored 149 points in that game, by the way. It is, obviously, a program record for Sears, who continues to insert his name into the Crimson Tide history books.

Mark Sears vs BYU:



34 PTS

8 AST

3 STL

10-16 3P (!!!!)



Led the Crimson Tide to hit the most threes (25) ever in a March Madness game. pic.twitter.com/PNQvN4VkzG — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 28, 2025

Alabama has been one of the top programs in college basketball since Nate Oats' arrival in 2019. This is the Crimson Tide's second Elite Eight appearance under Oats, with a chance to punch their second Final Four ticket in a couple days. We are still waiting on Alabama's NCAA championship, but it could happen soon if this sort of shooting continues. Not even star-studded Duke can do much if Sears is scorching the nets like this.

Alabama's defense remains a problem, but the offense is too next-level to care

This was the book on Alabama entering March Madness. The Crimson Tide struggle to generate stops, but the offense can trade blows with anyone. Alabama finished the season fourth in KenPom's offensive rating, trailing only three No. 1 seeds in Duke, Florida, and Auburn. Their defense, however, was fourth-worst among Sweet 16 teams and 27th overall.

Sears isn't the only dynamic offensive player on the Crimson Tide roster. Alabama has an elite backcourt, with freshman Labaron Philon emerging as a real creation threat and Aden Holloway torching nylon off the bench (six made 3s in 25 minutes against BYU). Grant Nelson, another 2024 tourney hero, is back to full strength, spacing the floor, running out in transition, and making plays around the rim with his athleticism.

BYU probably isn't the best litmus test for a contender — I've never believed in the Cougars' ability to generate stops on this level — but Alabama just beat one of the hottest offenses in college basketball by simply out-shooting them. That is a risky strategy nowadays, and there's not much historical precedent for it leading to a title. Still, it just needs to work once, and momentum is one hell of an advantage this time of year.

This Alabama team was in the Final Four last season. The 2024-25 campaign has been full of trials and setbacks, but the same core group persists. We've seen this Crimson Tide squad obliterate the highest level of opponents. Sears is a tried and true March Madness assassin, with a spritely skill set that tends to produce high-level results in the pressure-cooker environment of this tournament. He draws fouls, plays at a controlled tempo, and absolutely lights up teams from 3, even when he's forced into contested looks.

Just don't sleep on Alabama. The winner of Duke-Arizona awaits in the next round. That won't be an easy W, but the Crimson Tide are more than capable of putting either team on ice — even if it takes 100-plus points to do it.