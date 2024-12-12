Alamo Bowl preview: Odds, prediction and how to watch Colorado vs. BYU
By Austen Bundy
In what very well could've been the matchup for the Big 12 Championship Game, No. 17 BYU and No. 23 Colorado will meet in the Alamo Bowl as lone non-CFP postseason game featuring teams from the same league.
That's due in part because the Alamo Bowl is the one contest that has an agreement to pit a Big 12 and a Pac-12 team against one another. However, with the near-dissolution of West Coast-based conference in 2023, there are only two true Pac-12 teams left in college football until 2026.
Until then, teams now considered "legacy Pac-12 schools" - those 10 that departed last year - will keep their contracted affiliation with Pac-12 bowls. That means Colorado was invited to the Alamo Bowl this year as a legacy Pac-12 representative and BYU was invited to represent the Big 12.
When is the Alamo Bowl?
The Valero Alamo Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7:30pm ET. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas - where its been played every year since 1993 when it first began.
According to the organizers, the game has attracted over 1.8 million spectators and garnered over $1 billion in revenue for the host city. It will be Colorado's fourth appearance at the bowl while BYU will be making its debut as a program and as a member of the Big 12.
Colorado v. BYU: Matchup preview
Both teams are built to offer a mouth-watering matchup on paper, sitting in the top half of the Big 12 conference in offensive and defensive prowess.
The Buffaloes boast the No. 3 offense in the conference with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter leading the charge. They average 34.5 points-per-game and know how to rack up the yards like nobody's business.
With Sanders' arm, Colorado averages 327.2 yards-per-game through the air with 35 catches reaching the endzone this season. BYU's defense will definitely be tested but it certainly still stands a chance.
The Cougars own the conference's best defense, allowing on average 20.08 points and under 200 yards-per-game rushing and passing. That could pose a big problem for Colorado.
On top of that, BYU's 6th-ranked offense in the conference averages 30.75 points-per-game and has scored 38 touchdowns to date. Colorado's defense in comparison is allowing just 22 points-per-game but has allowed big yards both on the ground and through the air.
It may come down to Hunter's defensive abilities and the turnover battle to determine who wins in San Antonio.
How to watch the Alamo Bowl
ABC will broadcast the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7:30pm ET, but it will also be available to stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN app and ESPN+.
If you have purchased Hulu + Live Sports or the Disney+ bundle, you'll be able to find the game through those apps as well. YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream will also offer the ABC broadcast through their subscription services.
Alamo Bowl odds, picks and prediction
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is a three point favorite over BYU which points to a close battle. Here are some prop picks you should consider ahead of the Alamo Bowl.
Over 54.5 points (-110)
These are two high-powered offenses facing off against one another. Even with BYU's stout defense, Sanders has ample weapons to rack up at least 30 points. Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff has also proven his prowess through the air and Colorado's defense might find it difficult to stop both methods of attack. This should be a shootout.
BYU first half ML (+120)
While both teams have what it takes to get off to quick start early, BYU's defense can put up a stiff enough fight to give Sanders and Co. pause in the first two frames. Colorado has been behind at the half five times this season, leaving good reason to think the Buffaloes will trail again after nearly a month off.