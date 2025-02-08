Albert Pujols just cranked the heat even higher on Oil Marmol's seat
By Austin Owens
When you hear the name Albert Pujols you probably think of an elite slugger with an iconic batting stance wearing a red jersey whether it be for the St. Louis Cardinals or Los Angeles Angels. Just three years after retiring from a 22-year playing career, Pujols has started showing off his managerial skills.
Pujols led the Dominican Republic to a Caribbean Series championship this week. This marked the 23rd championship the Dominican Republican has won in this event, which is the most of any other country. Of course, having a talented roster is an advantage but Pujols' success as a manager in this event has turned up the heat on the seat of St. Louis Cardinals skipper, Oli Marmol.
Could Albert Pujols return to St. Louis as manager?
It is safe to say that over the last few seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals have underperformed. Their lack of success was not exactly what they had in mind when they signed all-stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
Now Goldschmidt is with the Yankees and the Cardinals are actively looking to trade Arenado while also letting multiple talented pieces walk, indicating that a rebuild is in their near future. Typically when an organization goes through a rebuilding process, the coaching staff has as much turnover as the roster.
Albert Pujols has expressed his interest in becoming a big-league manager and this could be the perfect opportunity. With Oli Marmol not able to reach the goals of the organization over the last three seasons, it would not be surprising if the Cardinals decided to part ways with the 37-year-old skipper.
Pujols is a fan favorite in St. Louis (and rightfully so) and would be more than welcomed by the Cardinals fan base as manager. Pujols is one of the most respected former players in the league and would undoubtedly have a great rapport with his players as he has shown in the Caribbean Series.