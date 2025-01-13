Alex Anthopoulos out of excuses for not signing biggest outfield bat on the market
By Austin Owens
We are typically raving about how well the Atlanta Braves and GM Alex Anthopoulos have handled the free agent market or incredible trades he has pulled off, but not this offseason. To date, it seems that the Braves have only lost big league pieces while making small minor league deals.
With Spring Training just around the corner, the Braves are quite frankly far from the team they want to be in 2025. There are holes left in their starting rotation (thanks to the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton), an upgrade at shortstop would be welcomed and one more reliable outfielder would be ideal. While it is unlikely that all of these flaws are fixed before March, Anthopoulos does have the opportunity to address one of these needs and now has no excuse not to do it.
Anthony Santander is a perfect fit for Braves, and suddenly affordable
When fully healthy, the Atlanta Braves have two of the best outfielders in the league with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. However, that third outfield spot is now up for grabs. A season ago, time in left field was split between Adam Duvall and Jarred Kelenic. With Duvall no longer with the Braves and Kelenic a proven role player, Atlanta needs another option.
Anthony Santander is a free agent who is now reportedly open to taking on a short term contract. Since we know that Alex Anthopoulos likes to be strategic with money and the length of contracts he dishes out, Santander has now become a perfect fit for the Braves.
A season ago with the Baltimore Orioles, Santander hit .235 with 44 homers and 102 RBIs. Moving the switch hitter to a more friendly hitter's park would likely only see these numbers rise which is exactly what the Braves need. Just take a look at this scary, projected lineup if Santander landed with Atlanta.
Braves player
Position
Ronald Acuna Jr.
RF
Ozzie Albies
2B
Austin Riley
3B
Matt Olson
1B
Anthony Santander
LF
Michael Harris II
CF
Sean Murphy
C
Orlando Arcia
SS
If Brian Snitker had the luxury of penciling in this lineup every night, the Braves might would have the most explosive offense in all of Major League Baseball. A low-risk, high-reward signing for someone who nearly hit 50 homers last year should be a no-brainer for Braves' GM Alex Anthopoulos.