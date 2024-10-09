Alex Anthopoulos hints at a looming Braves trade asset in minor leagues
By John Buhler
After bowing out as soon as possible for the third postseason in a row, it is all about the offseason for the Atlanta Braves. During their season-ending press conference, Braves general manager Alex Anthpoulos and skipper Brian Snitker had some interesting things to say. Demetrius Bell of Battery Power wrote about a few of them, highlighted with quotes. This bit on Drake Baldwin was fascinating.
For as much as Braves Country hypes up the pitchers the organization has in the minor leagues, I don't care. Outside of Spencer Schwellenbach, I have seen most of them pitch for the Braves, and they have stunk! The one prospect I actually halfway care about is Baldwin, mostly because of the trade value he could provide. Unfortunately, the backup backstop is buried on the Braves depth chart.
Anthopoulos indicated that Baldwin being at least a Double-A player means that he is so close.
“The way he’s played, he’s definitely a phone call away at this point. We’ve pulled guys up from Mississippi before.”
He mentioned that Atlanta is fond of Travis d'Arnaud, and still somehow fond of one Sean Murphy...
"We have two guys at the major league level that we’re really fond of. I view the young catching position as breaking in a glove. There’s just so much more to it. There is so much thrown at these guys with the game planning, the game calling and everything else beyond your offensive responsibilities. I don’t think you ever go wrong at giving anybody at that position more time to develop.”
For as much as Anthopoulos loves Baldwin's left-handed bat, Chadwick Tromp is also in Triple-A.
“I think he’s one of the best prospects in the organization and one of the best prospects in the game. It’s not a secret or surprise. He put up close to .900 OPS in Gwinnett as a left-hander and his makeup is off the charts. If we would’ve had an injury crisis, he would’ve been in the mix. However, Tromp did a great job for us and he’s on the roster.”
While Anthopoulos envisions a scenario where Baldwin is in Gwinnett, how will he make it to Atlanta?
“Baldwin being in Gwinnett next year is definitely in play depending on how things go. That’s one position that you can’t have a guy that’s banged up for a day or two, give him four-or-five days and go short-handed. The minute someone can’t go, you got to get someone there for him the next day. Between Tromp and him, we feel good. I think we all learned [from what happened with the catcher situation in 2021] and I don’t want to go through that again. I like having that depth and while I don’t want to speak for Snit, I think we all feel the same way.”
I don't know if the Braves are going to move Baldwin this offseason, but his MLB ETA time is upon us.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to, our weekly MLB newsletter, The Moonshot and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Alex Anthopoulos touches on Drake Baldwin's Atlanta Braves future
After how this past season ended, Anthopoulos and Snitker cannot possibly think that running it back is going to be good enough. We as Braves Country understand that injuries are a part of the game, and last year's team was ravaged by them. However, we are staring down the barrel at three straight early exits from the postseason since winning the World Series three years ago. Was it the anomaly?
I would venture to guess that Anthopoulos will use the war chest given to him by Liberty Media to either add a starting pitcher in free agency, or retain Max Fried. I also believe that he will use some of that freed up capital to improve the bullpen, while contemplating a trade to improve the shortstop position or free up the logjam that exists in the outfield. Look for Atlanta to make about three moves.
Since I don't think you can gift wrap exposed pitchers like AJ Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep to anyone in exchange for a ready-made star in this league, Anthopoulos may have to put Baldwin out to market. While Murphy could have a bounce-back year, Father Time coud start to catch up to d'Arnaud. Tromp could be a decent stop-gap backup catcher, but even he may need to go elsewhere.
For so many reasons, I feel as though Baldwin will make his big league debut for another franchise.