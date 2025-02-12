Alex Anthopoulos left to settle for Mets' scraps after missing out on bullpen targets
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Braves' offseason was nothing to write home about. Despite being given the blessing from Liberty Media to be big spenders, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos did next to nothing. I understand that Atlanta should still be able to field a playoff-caliber team this season, but division rivals like the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are not going away any time soon.
So if you cannot beat them, sign some of their cast-offs as non-roster invitees to spring training! Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the Braves extended non-roster spots to relief pitchers Chad Kuhl, Jake Diekman and Dylan Covey. These three signings could potentially help offset Atlanta losing A.J. Minter and Jesse Chavez to free agency, and Joe Jimenez to injury.
Kuhl spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, but pitched with the Washington Nationals in 2023. Diekman has bounced around the league in his decade-plus career, spending last season with the Mets. As for Covey, he dealt with injuries last season, but spent the 2023 MLB season split between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Phillies. This is not the most impressive trio I have seen.
Anthopoulos must really like the guys he has on the roster because this offseason has been rough!
This is the latest example of why professional sports teams should not be owned by corporations.
Alex Anthopoulos brings in three non-inspiring, non-roster invitees
Look. Anthopoulos is better at his job than most of us. He hardly ever loses trades and rarely overspends on players in the free agency market. While he also seems to draft well, his clandestine nature of keeping every move he does so close to the vest often frustrates Braves Country. He goes to the beat of his own drum. I respect that, but the Dodgers have spent a billion dollars this winter!
The good news for the Braves is they still made the postseason last year after their season from hell. It was not pretty, but if that is the team's floor, we cannot wait to see what the ceiling can be again. Unfortunately, the National League seems to be the tougher league once again heading into this season. Just getting to the NLCS will be tough sledding for anyone not named those artful Dodgers.
So when I see Anthopoulos putting his hands into the bottom of the bargain barrel, you can understand why that does not land well for me. This is the kind of stuff you would expect to see out of losing organizations like the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates. You work for the Braves. Be better! Maybe these moves work out, but I am so tired of the first-round postseason exits.
All I know is if the Braves come up way short of expectations once again, we all know who to blame...