Alex Bregman connected to two Astros rivals thanks to one Instagram post
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros aren't making re-signing Alex Bregman a priority. Sure, the Scott Boras client will receive an official offer from Houston general maanger Dana Brown, if only to save face. Bregman was a member of the Astros 2017 and 2022 World Series teams. Longtime teammate Jose Altuve would prefer if Bregman stays, but he doesn't get the final say.
"We're not going to be the same organization without him," Altuve said in September. "In my mind, there's not a chance this is the last one."
Houston lost to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card round, signaling a changing of the guard in the American League. The Yankees eventually won the pennant, in part by not running into their arch nemesis.
Will the Astros keep Alex Bregman? Not so fast
The likelihood of the Astros keeping Bregman at his current asking price is slim. That could all change this winter, however, if opposing teams aren't willing to meet him at that price point. Spotrac suggests Bregman's market value is around $30 million AAV. If a team is willing to offer him a four-year contract, for example, he is likely to sign.
Bregman is sure to have many interested suitors, and has said he's willing to switch positions. That opens up plenty of opportunities, including with longtime rivals such as the Washington Nationals (who defeated the Astros in the 2018 World Series) and the Los Angeles Dodgers, if they so wish. Washington is closing in on their competitive window, though it may be too soon for the Nats to take such a swing. The Dodgers have no financial limits thanks to Shohei Ohtani's deferred contract.
That makes it all the more uneasy for Astros fans that Bregman was spotted at a Washington Commanders game.
The Commanders connect of course includes the Nationals. However, Magic Johnson is also a part-owner of the Commanders and the Dodgers.
In the MLB offseason, every player's social media posts are under intense scrutiny. Bregman knew exactly what he was doing here, even if it's just a mirage.
Nonetheless, Bregman's market should be quite large, with the Tigers and Yankees at the forefront.