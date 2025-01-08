Alex Bregman could come to regret leaving Astros low-hanging fruit on the table
By Austin Owens
Third baseman Alex Bregman is one of the biggest names remaining on the free agent market. Bregman has spent all 9 seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, but staying with the organization is unlikely after he turned down a 6-year contract worth $156 million dollars.
With each passing day, the chances Bregman inks the $200 million dollar deal he is looking for seems less likely. In addition to not making the amount of money he would like, the teams that seem to be the best fit for Bregman at this point are not exactly where he would love to land, which very well could make him regret not accepting the deal the Astros offered him.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Bregman’s potential landing spots less than ideal for him
At this point, there are a limited number of teams still considering signing Alex Bregman. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Red Sox, Tigers, Blue Jays, Phillies and Mets are potential suitors — but each team has their own reasons as to why they are hesitant.
The Red Sox have all-star Rafael Devers at the hot corner, who does not want to move positions, and the rest of their infield is set. The Tigers likely cannot afford Bregman’s asking price and even though they made a postseason run a season ago, Detroit may not exactly be contenders — which is a priority for the 2X World Series champion.
Toronto has remained idle almost all offseason and most certainly has the capacity to sign Bregman but are not set to be competitive in a very stacked AL East. For the Phillies to make room for Bregman, Alec Bohm would need to be traded away but Philadelphia reportedly maintains a high asking price for their third baseman. Finally, after signing Juan Soto and not knowing what will happen with Pete Alonso, the Mets may not have room for Bregman on their payroll.
Considering all the factors above and with all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the trading block, finding the right fit for Bregman is challenging to say the least. The way it is trending, Bregman may end up having to take a deal with a non-contender for less money than the Houston Astros offered him to stay and could result in a high level of regret.