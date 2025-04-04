Alex Bregman's hot start shouldn't make Tigers fans question Scott Harris just yet

The Alex Bregman free agency sweepstakes was one of the more interesting follows of the offseason. Bregman was aggressively pursued by the Houston Astros, but once it became apparent that he was willing to sign anywhere, teams like the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox entered the sweepstakes.

All the teams that made big contract offers to Bregman had their advantages. But at the end of the day, Bregman opted to sign a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox to take over as the team's third baseman while Rafael Devers shifted to DH.

This whiff crushed the Tigers. Detroit has Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty at the top of their pitching staff alongside top prospect Jackson Jobe. They also have some solid young hitters, but nobody with the true veteran presence that Bregman has.

To make matters even worse for Detroit, Bregman has gotten off to quite a hot start while the Tigers opted to send Jace Jung, their assumed third baseman, down to the minor leagues to continue developing.

Tigers fans shouldn't riot about Alex Bregman whiff. Yet.

For the Red Sox, Bregman is now 9-for-31 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored, and three RBIs. He looks to be finding his stride in Boston, which would be huge for the Red Sox and their pursuit of the AL East crown.

While many Tigers fans may be quick to riot and call for Scott Harris' job, it's important to not do so just yet. At the end of the day, it was the money that kept Detroit from landing Bregman. $40 million a year for three years is still an absurd amount of money for a veteran like Bregman, especially considering Detroit's current payroll.

Not only that, but Bregman hasn't exactly been a world beater just yet. He's looked good, especially after his impressive performance on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, but he hasn't looked like an $120 million guy just yet.

Tigers fans shouldn't riot just yet. Now, if Bregman continues to turn it up this season, finishes the year with an OPS closer to .900 and receives MVP votes, the Tigers can call for Harris' job and issue their frustrations. As for now, it's important to realize how much money Boston gave the player that Detroit whiffed on.