Alex Bregman sure seems like the reason for the Mets' Pete Alonso reluctance
The New York Mets' offseason has been a resounding success. All it took was luring Juan Soto across the city on the largest contract in MLB history. Soto's arrival is a landmark achievement for the Mets and it's a signal to the league that Steve Cohen is serious about building a winner. We can quibble with the Mets' follow-up moves, but between Soto and the re-signing of Sean Manaea, fans would be hard-pressed to complain.
Still, there is a specter hanging over the Mets clubhouse in the shape of Pete Alonso. The beloved All-Star and Home Run Derby champ, affectionately referred to as 'The Polar Bear' in Queens, remains unsigned. There was an initial belief that Soto's contract might put Alonso out of New York's price range, but now there appears to be something deeper keeping the two sides apart.
Alonso's market has dwindled, with the Yankees, Astros, and Nationals all landing first basemen in free agency or via trade. Frankly, there just aren't too many landing spots that make a whole lot of sense, unless Alonso is willing to sign at a discounted rate. He may have to. The Mets would presumably love to bring Alonso back, but another free-agent conquest could trump such a reunion.
According to Jon Heyman in a recent B/R live stream, he is "not going to rule out" former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to the Mets.
Alex Bregman-Mets connection could be nail in the coffin for potential Pete Alonso reunion
Even Steve Cohen's wallet runs dry eventually. If paying Soto and Manaea wasn't enough — not to mention Frankie Montas and a host of marginal investments — adding Alex Bregman for his purported price tag of $200 million-plus would almost definitely rule out an Alonso reunion.
He may not get the contract he wants in the end, but Alonso should still get six figures from a team searching for offense. The Giants, Mariners, Rangers — there are teams out there with a contending mindset and a need for slugging. Despite his relative downturn in production last season, Alonso still mashed 34 home runs and finished with a .788 OPS. He's an above-average bat in the middle of any lineup, and the Mets are no longer playing with house money.
If it comes down to Bregman or Alonso, however, the Mets are wise to prefer the former. Sentimentality only gets you so far in pro sports and Bregman is the far more impactful player, from his disciplined plate approach to his steadfast, dependable glove at third base. Bregman is a four or five-tool player at his peak, offering comparable slugging (if not as much raw HR power as Alonso) and far more consistency in the batter's box.
Adding Bregman would presumably push Mark Vientos to first base on a full-time basis, all but eliminating the need for Alonso. Watching Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Alex Bregman lead off games for the next half-decade or more would be extremely ideal for Mets fans. This still feels like a mild pipe dream, but with Cohen all the way in, nothing is impossible.