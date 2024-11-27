Alex Bregman's outlandish asking price gives Houston a problem
Stop me if you've heard this: A hot Scott Boras free-agent commodity on the market expects a ridiculous contract this winter. That is the case with former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.
According to Bob Nightengale's report, Bregman seeks a contract north of $200 million. The Astros, who want to bring Bregman back, seem to be lightyears from that asking price.
"The Houston Astros would love to have Alex Bregman back on a six-year deal worth about $156 million, but Bregman is seeking a deal worth at least $200 million," Bob Nightengale wrote.
Don't get me wrong, Bregman's been a great player, slashing .272/.366/.483. He's reached the 30-homer plateau once and sent 41 over the wall in 2019. However, in the last five seasons, his most was 26, which respectfully came in 2024. There's still thump in his bat, but signing him to be the player he was in 2018 and 2019 would be a pipe dream.
If you want a .260 hitter who will likely give you 25 home runs for a few years, sure, target Bregman. But nearly the $30 million AAV it would take to land him doesn't make it worth it. Take a look at Cody Bellinger and the Cubs fiasco. He is making $27.5 million in 2025 for roughly the same Gold-Glove-caliber defense, and nobody wants to touch that contract with a ten-foot pole. Bellinger's deal is only for the next two years, so why would anybody rationally sign Bregman for six of seven years at that high of an AAV?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
What's the rationale for signing Alex Bregman to a long-term deal?
The only argument there is consistency. But is it still enough to justify what it would cost to bring him aboard? Of course, this could all be an asking price ploy from Boras to get a higher number than what they know is more realistic. Start negotiations high so you don't get lowballed. In any case, Houston could have an even more significant problem if they have to settle for Willy Adames and ask him to play third.
Adames was towards the bottom defensively for shortstops in 2024. Asking him to play a new position at the hot corner may blow up in the Astros' face, but we'll see what happens. The market should move soon with the recent signing of Blake Snell and a deal for Juan Soto coming before long.