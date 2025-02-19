Alex Bregman response to Rafael Devers drama shows why Red Sox needed him most
By Jacob Mountz
The signing of Alex Bregman was a celebratory moment for all Boston Red Sox fans. His presence both at the plate and on the infield dirt should do much to help Boston succeed where they fell short last season. But while Boston fans may have cheered their new addition, some on the team itself have been less enthusiastic.
Boston’s resident third baseman, Rafael Devers, has indicated he is refusing to move off third base for Bregman. Devers had this to say through a translator:
“Third base is my position. It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."
Last season at the hot corner, Devers posted an abysmal -6 outs above average (OAA). Bregman, meanwhile, posted 6 OAA winning his first Gold Glove. Conventional wisdom tells us the Gold Glover should be at the position he’s proven he can handle better than anyone in the league while the inferior defender should be a designated hitter. But even if Bregman makes a compelling case to play third, Devers has some support from at least one teammate. However, through all the turmoil around him, Bregman is proving he can rise above the internal bickering.
Alex Bregman declines an invitation to join Boston’s internal strife
Whether he’s at third or not, Bregman doesn’t care. He had this to say as reported by Mass Live Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo:
“I think everybody here believes in their abilities,” Bregman said. “I think all of us believe that if we all put together a good effort this season, we have a really good chance of being a winning baseball team. I can only talk for myself but I’ll play wherever helps the team win.”
In what should be an example to the Red Sox clubhouse, Bregman’s passive take offers something the Red Sox seem to lack: leadership. Nowhere in his remarks did he take a stance or bluntly join the fray and his willingness to play anywhere with no objections demonstrates a team-first mentality.
Say what you want about the sign stealing fiasco; that was reprehensible. But this time, Bregman exuded the true qualities of leadership. Devers among other players that have rejected what might be best for their team could learn from his example.