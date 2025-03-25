Alex Bregman sent firm messages to Rafael Devers in Red Sox Monterrey Series

The Boston Red Sox won the first of two games against Sultanes de Monterrey on Monday night, thanks in large part to a breakout game from prospect Marcelo Mayer, who sent a loud message to Alex Cora.

While nothing will compare to Mayer's effort at the plate on Monday, third baseman Alex Bregman took a shot across the bow at Rafael Devers, and got the Red Sox messaging across. Bregman was signed to a three-year, $120 million contract this winter in large part thanks to his defense. While Bregman has an All-Star level bat, he is also a gold glove caliber defender at third base. Devers wasn't exactly thrilled with the Red Sox plan to make Bregman the full-time third baseman, thus moving Boston's franchise player to designated hitter.

The Red Sox brass didn't care. They signed Devers to a blockbuster contract because of his bat, but the 28-year-old is an average defender at best at the hot corner, and projects to a DH long term. Devers brought up initial concern because of a promise made to him by former president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom that he would man third base. Bregman's signing changed that, not to mention Bloom is in St. Louis now.

Alex Bregman impresses at third base in Red Sox Monterrey Series

Bregman spoke to the ESPN broadcast during the game, making clear that defensive efficiency was one of the goals for this Red Sox team entering the season. Devers doesn't fit into that equation, though the new Boston third baseman does.

The 30-year-old Bregman also made an impressive play at third base against Sultanes, moving to his right and nabbing a fast runner at first with a throw off his back foot. That is easier said than done, and is likely a play Devers would've struggled with.

Even prior to Monday's game, Cora made one more definitive statement outlining why Bregman is the starting third baseman over Devers.

"It was a decision we made as a group and a decision that, we decided that over the course of a month or the last two months. This is where we’re going. There’s no explanation," Cora said as transcribed by MassLive's Sean McAdam. "I think Alex (Bregman) is a good defender. He can play second and he can play third. He’s going to play third for us."

For Cora, it is as simple as putting the best defensively-inclined product on the field while also maintaining an elite lineup. He can do that by starting Bregman at third, and forcing Devers to DH. Bregman left little doubt of that on Monday.