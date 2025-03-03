Alex Bregman went above and beyond to get on the field with Red Sox top prospects

Monday's Boston Red Sox spring training game provided fans with a glimpse into the franchise’s future, featuring No. 2 prospect Kristian Campbell and No. 3 prospect Marcelo Mayer in the lineup.

Initially, the game was also set to showcase top prospect Roman Anthony, but he was scratched before first pitch. Instead, it was newly acquired veteran Alex Bregman who made a surprise appearance — at his own request.

Bregman, a two-time World Series champion, personally asked to join the young prospects for the game, recognizing an opportunity to mentor the next generation of Red Sox talent.

“Hey, I want to make a trip with the young guys. I want to make a bus trip with the young guys,” Bregman told ESPN’s Buster Olney, lobbying his way into the lineup as the designated hitter.

While the trio of Campbell, Mayer, and Bregman combined for just one hit in nine at-bats, their performance at the plate wasn’t the real story. Spring training is about development, exposure, and preparation — and Bregman’s decision to play was a testament to his leadership and investment in the franchise’s future.

Boston’s top young talent is getting an extended look this spring, with Mayer and Campbell receiving non-roster invites to camp.

Marcelo Mayer has been impressive at the plate, slashing .294/.368/.956, showing why he’s considered the Red Sox’s shortstop of the future.

Kristian Campbell, however, has yet to find his rhythm, hitting just .071/.188/.259 so far.

Both players are expected to spend more time in the minor leagues before making their MLB debuts, as Boston’s infield remains well-stocked with Rafael Devers, Bregman, and Trevor Story holding down everyday roles.

With Opening Day set for March 27, the Red Sox will continue using spring training to evaluate their young talent while gradually incorporating their projected starters.

Bregman’s leadership could prove invaluable, and don’t be surprised if he and Devers continue mentoring the next wave of Red Sox stars.

For now, Mayer, Campbell, and the rest of Boston’s top prospects will keep working toward their inevitable call-ups — giving fans a reason to keep a close eye on the future of the franchise.