Alex Bregman worst-case scenario throws his Red Sox future into question

Boston Red Sox fans saw their season flash before their eyes on Friday afternoon when Alex Bregman came up limping at first base. The All-Star third baseman promptly asked to leave the game. Now we know his fate.

According to manager Alex Cora, Bregman's injury is "significant," being compared to a quad strain that sidelined him for 50 games in 2021. This puts Boston's whole season in flux. It's unclear how the team proceeds from here.

Aside from a red-hot Rafael Devers, Bregman has been Boston's hottest bat this season. He is also a critical leadership figure, both on and off the field. While the Red Sox can tentatively plan on getting Bregman back in a few months, it's unclear how this injury impacts his future.

Bregman's contract situation — as well as Boston's position in the standings — complicate what is already a catastrophic loss for the Red Sox.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Alex Bregman's Red Sox future comes into question after heartbreaking quad injury

Bregman inked a three-year, $120 million contract with Boston, making him one of MLB's highest-paid players on an annual basis. He also has the option to opt out after each season in search of a longer deal. Before the injury, it felt like a no-brainer that Bregman would opt out. He was once again positioning himself as a top-tier infielder on the open market.

The injury complicates his outlook a bit. A lot of this will depend on how Bregman looks once he's back — assuming he even returns in a Red Sox uniform. If Bregman comes back and takes a while to relocate his swing, Boston can probably count on him sticking around. If Bregman returns and picks right back up where he left off, it's "bon voyage" — or "how much more will you pay me?"

If the Red Sox don't feel confident about Bregman's odds of returning, however, a more seismic option is available to Craig Breslow and the front office. Boston sits at 27-26, a game above .500 and five games behind New York in the AL East. There's a decent chance the Red Sox go on a downward spiral with Bregman out of the lineup.

Boston's season is in a state of flux after Bregman injury

Let's say the Red Sox can't stick in the Wild Card race over the next couple months. Does Boston, with an opt-out on the horizon, entertain trading Bregman to a contender? He should still return decent value, which is always smart business when a player is about to leave in free agency.

It's especially important for Boston, as we expect all three of their top prospects — Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell — to stick on the big-league roster this season. Mayer just got the call-up with Bregman hurt. Anthony's is a matter of time. That leaves a hole in the Red Sox farm system, which a Bregman trade can help fill.

Boston fans don't want to think about trading Bregman right now, but it's the sort of doomsday scenario that could come to fruition if the season goes south — or if Mayer steps up and contributes in Bregman's place. The Red Sox' best path to contention runs through this young core.

If Mayer and Campbell both emerge as full-time stars in the infield, perhaps Boston feels better about cashing in on Bregman to flush out the farm system or bolster the pitching staff, which needs a lot of work. That also saves the front office some cash, which is always a factor, whether fans want to acknowledge it or not.

This sucks all around, for Bregman most of all. But Boston needs to keep all its options open, especially if things begin to sour in lieu of a healthy Bregman.