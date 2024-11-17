Alex Cora’s coy reaction to Juan Soto meeting is sure to get Red Sox fans’ hopes up
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox met with Juan Soto this week, along with the likes of the Blue Jays, Mets and Yankees. Soto and agent Scott Boras could take more meetings in December, as well, in Texas at the MLB Winter Meetings.
Soto's meeting in Boston went well, via those familiar with the situation. Upon first look, I admittedly assumed Soto was using the Red Sox and Blue Jays interest to increase his asking price, presumably for the Mets and Yankees. However, the noise out of Boston the last few days is that they are indeed finally ready to foot the bill on a major star once again. I'll believe it when I see it.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided fans with even more hope when he was asked about the Soto meeting by MassLive's Chris Cotillo.
“I can’t say I went or not,” Cora said Saturday. “Obviously, there’s a process in place. We’re trying to gather as much information as possible. This started at the GM Meetings. I’ve been traveling a lot the last six years since I got this job but it’s part of the process.”
Red Sox might not land Juan Soto, but are taking a step in the right direction
While the Red Sox's chances of actually landing Soto seem slim to none at this juncture, Cora's comment should still be taken as a good sign by the fanbase. Even should they miss on Boras's top client, making a good impression could lead to Boston signing one of the many other MLB stars the super-agent represents this free agency period. Heck, even showing they are willing to spend that kind of money has to be a step in the right direction.
“I think the talk (internally) has been more about the big league club instead of player development, and that’s a positive for the fan base,” Cora continued, per Cotillo. “We have a plan in place. We know there’s certain aspects of the roster that we have to improve. I think we’re going to be very aggressive on that.”
The Red Sox finished 81-81 this season, with some young pieces showing growth, such as Bryan Bello and Jarren Duran, among others. Adding a top-tier talent in free agency would open their competitive window and then some, even if it is not Soto.