Alex Cora drops ominous hint that seems like Red Sox-Alex Bregman optimism
By Lior Lampert
Contrary to recent reporting, Alex Cora believes the Boston Red Sox are still alive in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes. Or so it seems that way, based on his recent interview with Robbie Hyde on the Fenway Faithful Podcast.
Speaking with Hyde, a noted Red Sox fan, Cora discussed Boston's offseason activity. The Red Sox manager shared insight into the front office's approach to building a competitive roster. When doing so, he made a noteworthy comment that may have alluded to the club's chances of landing Bregman.
"If you're patient enough, you can get your guys -- and we're still working at it," Cora told Hyde. The skipper referenced Boston signing veteran slugger J.D. Martinez during Spring Training in 2018, suggesting it's not too late to make a marquee addition. Could the Red Sox make a similar move with Bregman?
The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently mentioned the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays as the frontrunners for Bregman's services. Nonetheless, Cora's remarks paint a different picture that the Red Sox are still in the mix for the two-time All-Star.
After nine incredible seasons with the Houston Astros, Bregman appears in line to represent a different franchise for the first time in his MLB career. He turned down a six-year, $156 million extension offer with hopes of fetching closer to $200 million. The financial gap paves the way for the two sides to split, with the Red Sox one of several suitors looking to capitalize.
Despite Bregman's connection to Cora, dating back to their overlap in Houston during the 2017 campaign, other complicating factors are at stake. First, the Red Sox already have an everyday third baseman in franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers. Moreover, since Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Breslow shut down trade rumors, Triston Casas will presumably man first.
Regardless, we often hear, "Patience is a virtue." While that may be easier in theory than practice, Cora trusts the process, given what's transpired in the past. Martinez was an essential signing for the Red Sox's run to the World Series in 2018. He and the Red Sox are hopeful that history can repeat itself.