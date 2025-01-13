Alex Cora's latest desperate Red Sox pitch for Alex Bregman is complicated
By Austin Owens
After going 81-81 in 2024 and missing the playoffs, the Boston Red Sox have proven they are ready to compete for a division title in 2025. Of course that will be no easy task with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees also in the AL East but Boston has made some head turning moves this offseason.
Adding both Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet to the starting rotation gives Boston a big boost but it is not nearly enough. It has been reported that the Red Sox are looking to make one more 'significant move' before the start of the season, whether it is via trade or free agent signing. Alex Bregman could be a potential suitor given his connection with Boston manager Alex Cora.
Alex Cora discusses Alex Bregman connection, Red Sox chances
The Red Sox being linked to discussions of signing Bregman or even trading for Nolan Arenado seems strange given that the Red Sox current third baseman is Rafael Devers, a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner.
While trading for Arenado is no guarantee, it sounds like Cora is not ruling out the possibility of signing Bregman. Adam London of NESN 360 provided us with comments Cora made regarding Bregman.
“Alex was a Gold Glover at third base and we all know that,” Cora told Caron. “In 2017, I had a conversation with him. He needed to play third because it was (Carlos) Correa and (Jose) Altuve.
Reading between the lines here tells us that Cora is wanting the Red Sox to consider signing Bregman and moving him to second base. However, getting a two-time World Series champion who has spent all nine years of his career as a third baseman to change positions would be no easy task. Cora doesn't sound worried.
"I always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glove second baseman. His size, the way he moves. But he has played third base at a high level, so we'll see where he ends up." Cora continued.
Thankfully, Bregman is reportedly open to such a move, but it still comes with complications for Boston.
Playing Bregman at second base could block the path of some top prospects, and would force Vaughn Grissom – who the Red Sox acquired in the Chris Sale trade last winter – out of the lineup. If Bregman were interested in a move to first base or third base, it would complicate matters further for Rafael Devers and Triston Casas.
There is no easy fit for Bregman if he were to sign in Boston, but second base does make the most sense in the short term.