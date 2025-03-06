Alex Cora politely reminds Rafael Devers that Alex Bregman is Red Sox third baseman

Most MLB managers will tell you that when they have a chance to add a great player, they will do it and worry about positions later. That is exactly what the Boston Red Sox did this offseason when they signed Alex Bregman with Rafael Devers still on their roster.

Opening Day is just around the corner and the Red Sox have yet to make an official decision about where Bregman and Devers will be defensively. This is something manager Alex Cora has been asked about more than once this spring and his most recent response sounds like an unofficial decision has been made.

"We'll do whatever is best for the Red Sox. Let’s see what happens," Cora said at Red Sox spring training.

Alex Cora indicates that Alex Bregman is Red Sox starting third baseman

On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spent some time talking to MLB Network regarding the upcoming season. Cora sounded optimistic about the 2025 season with the offseason acquisitions of starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Having a combination of young players and veterans with experience is a luxury in the eyes of Cora.

Cora was asked what the current thought process is at third base. His response sounded like a reminder to Rafael Devers that the new man in town (Alex Bregman) is going to get the nod at the hot corner.

Cora acknowledged that Devers clearly and firmly stated that he is a third baseman. He went on to say that Devers does want to win and will do what is best for the team and be on board, indicating that Devers should prepare for a position change.

"He's a proud individual," Cora said of Devers. Cora summarized the whole situation by saying, "I think that first game in Texas we will do whatever is good for the Boston Red Sox and they are all on board."

Cora's responses almost feel like he is scared to publicize a decision that has already been made but used the opportunity to let us see what direction he is leaning. To be fair to the Red Sox and Cora, Bregman is the better defensive third baseman, and Devers is under contract because of his bat. It's the correct decision, even if Devers feelings are hurt in the process.