Alex Cora threw a massive wrench into Red Sox Alex Bregman-Kristian Campbell plan

The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in the news quite a bit this offseason. Some of it has been positive while some of it has been drama.

The biggest storyline of Boston's offseason comes after signing superstar third baseman Alex Bregman. The addition of Bregman gave the Red Sox a very easy path to success. The former Houston Astros star would man the hot corner while Rafael Devers slides to the DH slot. Top prospect Kristian Campbell would play second base while Triston Casas plays first. Shortstop would belong to Trevor Story for now, but the Red Sox have a top prospect to take his spot eventually.

Devers initially refused to move off third base, but following the Masataka Yoshida injury that's going to sideline the Boston DH for the beginning of the year, it seems as though Devers will slide into his slot, allowing Bregman to play third base. This leaves second base open for Campbell, right? Well, not so fast.

Alex Cora adds interesting third name in polarizing second base competition

Recently, Red Sox manager Alex Cora placed top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer at second base for a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. Mayer, a natural shortstop, has the athleticism and glove to slide around the infield while having the bat to stick in the lineup. Coming into today, Mayer was slashing .357/.438/.536 this spring.

Cora was asked about this decision to play Mayer at second and he stated that everybody has a shot to start at second base for Boston. This includes Mayer.

For the longest time, Mayer was ranked higher for Boston than Campbell. But over the offseason, Campbell jumped the top shortstop prospect. This, along with Campbell's incredible 2024 campaign, leads many to believe second base is his job.

But Mayer is playing way too well to sit on the bench. He's crushing the ball this spring and it's evident that Cora is considering him at second base based off his willingness to move the shortstop out of his natural position.

Mayer's future is at shortstop. He's Boston's shortstop of the future. If the Red Sox weren't planning on potentially playing him at second base out of the gate, they wouldn't play him there during the spring.

It seems Cora may have thrown a wrench into the cut and dry plans to start Campbell at second base this season.