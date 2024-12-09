Alex Cora sides with embarrassing Juan Soto contract just to take jab at Yankees
By Mark Powell
Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets on Sunday night, inking a 15-year, $765 million contract. It's the richest deal in the history of American professional sports, and second place isn't all that close. Steve Cohen outbid Hal Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees, which had the incumbent advantage.
The Red Sox were also involved in the Soto chase, and were willing to go as high as $700 million, per various reports. It's an admirable offer for a franchise which previously would have balked at such a request. Red Sox ownership has adapted to the times – or so it seems – and fans in Boston should be thrilled despite finishing a distant third place.
Monday at the MLB Winter Meetings, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about the Soto signing, and he didn't mince words.
On the surface, there is nothing blatantly bad about Cora's comment. It's probably what he should say, after all. But let's dive a bit deeper.
Alex Cora is wrong about the Juan Soto contract
Soto is going to make more money next season than some entire MLB rosters. The lack of parity in the game has never been more obvious, despite fluke playoff runs that sometimes suggest otherwise. The Los Angeles Dodgers bought a World Series, and they faced the New York Yankees, another team with a top-5 payroll. It could not be any more obvious.
This is not Soto's fault or the players. They are doing what they should in a free market, and signing for the most possible money. The centerpiece of this problem is cheap ownership for teams like the Marlins, Pirates, Rays, Athletics and more. While some franchises are able to overcome a lack of spending with impressive players development – look at the AL Central for numerous examples – it really shouldn't be one or the other. Owners should invest in the on-field product. A salary floor would solve this in an instant, but by no means would pass in a vote. There are enough cheap owners standing in the way.
Did Alex Cora take a quick jab at the Yankees?
Cora's comment is three-pronged. First, he wants to look like a player-friendly manager to prospective free agents and trade assets. Second, he doesn't want to anger Soto himself or Scott Boras, who represents some of those same free agents and trade assets. And third, who can resist getting a shot in at the Yankees?
It should come as no surprise that Cora is pleased with the result. If the Red Sox weren't going to sign Soto, the next-best ask from Boston's perspective would be the 26-year-old leaving the Yankees and American League altogether.
Well played, Boston.