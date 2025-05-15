Alex Morgan invests in San Diego Wave as new life phase begins

As the NWSL continues to look for new stars, one superstar is returning to the league. This time, she is taken on the role of minority investor. Star of both the NWSL and US National Team, Alex Morgan has taken a new role with the San Diego Wave.

She retired a season ago; after finding out she was pregnant for a second time. Now she is a part of the ownership group of one of the newer franchises in the league. Morgan was a star in the league and joined the expansion Wave in 2022 before her retirement.

She played for several teams in the league outside of the Wave including Orlando Pride for several seasons. She also was a member of the 2013 championship team, the Portland Thorns.

Morgan's perhaps best known for her time on the United States Women's National Team. During her career with the team, she made over 200 appearances and scored over 100 goals. She won World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Last season, she not only helped lead the Wave to the NWSL Challenge Cup, she also was a part of the National Team that won the CONACAF W Gold Cup. She scored her final two goals internationally during the tournament.

Alex Morgan now is turning a page with the investment into the Wave

“San Diego is where I’ve built my home, where I am raising my children, and found a purpose beyond my playing career,” Morgan said in a statement. “I believed in Wave FC before a single match was played, and I still believe this club has the power to change the future of women’s sports. I’m proud to invest in that future and not just as a player, but now as an investor.”

She has had several endorsements and was a one of the needle movers for women's soccer in the United States during her career. Her experience with marketing should be a huge advantage for the Wave in the future.

In addition to her investment in the Wave organization, she has recently invested into Unrivaled, a 3x3 women's basketball league that takes place during the WNBA offseason.

During the 2019 World Cup, after she scored the deciding goal in the semifinal against England, Morgan had the moxie to celebrate with a tea sipping gesture against England. It was an iconic moment for the star. Now that moxie should play a huge factor as she helps the Wave and NWSL grow even more.