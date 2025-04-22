Alex Ovechkin’s Stanley Cup quest starts with dramatic OT winner

Amazingly enough, Alexander Ovechkin entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with something still left unchecked on his to-do list. But it only took the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer one game to check that box and add an extra exclamation point to his career resume.

Prior to Game 1 against Montreal, Ovechkin had never scored a playoff overtime goal, despite his record 897 career goals. That was until he found the back of the net 2:26 into overtime.

THE NHL'S ALL-TIME LEADING GOAL SCORER HAS SCORED HIS FIRST CAREER PLAYOFF OVERTIME GOAL pic.twitter.com/R7TM5ZPshd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 22, 2025

The game-winner was Ovechkin’s second goal of the game — he also scored on the power-play late in the first period. The 39-year-old’s first career playoff overtime goal came in his 152nd playoff game. It gave the Capitals a 3-2 win and a 1-0 series lead.

It may not have been the prettiest of all of Ovechkin’s goals — he just tapped the puck past Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault after it was sent in his direction from a pass behind the net. However, it did the job and got rid of the weird blemish that was brought up every postseason.

While Ovechkin is focused on trying to capture his second Stanley Cup ring this year, his historic season now has another chapter by adding a new achievement.

With his two goals from Game 1 and his 44 from the regular season, Ovechkin now has 971 total NHL goals between the regular season and playoffs combined.

And now Ovechkin looks to add to his total and extend his team's lead in the series when the Capitals and Canadiens return to action in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.