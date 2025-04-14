Alex Ovechkin vs. Wayne Gretzky: 4 more records Caps star can steal from the GOAT

Alex Ovechkin is officially the greatest goal scorer in NHL history. The Washington Capitals' captain scored career goal No. 895 on April 6 to pass Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, who held the title for over 31 years.

A sight we’ve seen 894 times before this and each and every single time has been in a Capitals sweater.



Thank you, O!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NgDK9EZopG — z - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 6, 2025

On Sunday, Ovechkin scored again to extend that record to 896 career goals. With a whole year left on his contract with Washington, it seems inevitable that he'll become the first player in NHL history to reach 900 goals.

So kind of O to set the most goals record at home for the fans pic.twitter.com/qwoUU0ardr — z - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2025

Four more NHL records Wayne Gretzky owns that Alex Ovechkin can still chase down

The fanfare leading up to Ovechkin's history-making moment was well deserved. Only 10 players, including "The Great Eight," have held the distinction of all-time NHL goal-scoring leader. However, "The Great Eight" is not done chasing "The Great One."

Most NHL goals (regular season + playoffs)

Ovechkin passed Gretzky for most goals in NHL history... in the regular season. Because of the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup dynasty in the 1980s, Gretzky had the opportunity to rack up his goal totals.

Rank Player Goals 1 Wayne Gretzky 1,016 2 Alex Ovechkin 968

The Capitals clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this year and could be in for deep playoff run. Ovechkin scored 15 goals in 24 games during Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup championship run. He's guaranteed at least four more games this year but with likely more to play, the 48 goal gap in this category is well within reach.

Most multi-goal games in NHL history

Gretzky was well-known for potting pucks more than once in a game. His NHL-record 50 career hat-tricks are 10 more than the next nearest player (Mario Lemieux) and 18 more than Ovechkin (32).

Rank Player Multi-goal games 1 Wayne Gretzky 189 2 Alex Ovechkin 179

The game against the New York Islanders on April 4 in which Ovechkin scored twice to tie Gretzky with 894 goals was his sixth of the 2024-25 campaign. Asking for 11 more games with at least two goals next year isn't entirely out of the question, especially with the ample opportunity for empty-netters he tends to get.

Most NHL 50-goal seasons

Ovechkin recorded his ninth career 50-goal campaign in 2021-22 which allowed him to catch and tie Gretzky plus Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history. He as 43 goals with two games remaining this year. Had he not broken his leg and missed 16 games from mid-November to January, he would've been well on pace to break this record.

Rank Player 50-goal seasons T-1 Alex Ovechkin 9 T-1 Wayne Gretzky 9 T-1 Mike Bossy 9

With the aforementioned final season with the Capitals left on deck, he'll have an epic opportunity to use his NHL farewell tour to potentially reign supreme in this category.

Most professional goals (regular season + playoffs)

While Gretzky isn't at the top of this list, Ovechkin would first have to pass him in order to make a chase at the leader. Jaromir Jagr will finally be retiring from professional hockey after his final season with Czech club Kladno and only just passed Gretzky himself in February of 2023.

Rank Player Goals 1 Jaromir Jagr 1,106 2 Wayne Gretzky 1,098 3 Alex Ovechkin 1,043

On top of the final season of his contract for Washington in 2025-26, Ovechkin has said he will likely play at least one more year for his hometown club, Dynamo Moscow, once he's done in the NHL. That provides him with ample opportunity to close the 63-goal gap and catch both Gretzky and Jagr before he hangs up his skates.

So, Ovechkin's final NHL season could be one of the most history-filled of his career. What a farewell tour that could be.