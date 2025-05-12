Two-time World Cup champion Ali Krieger opens up about latest venture, her overall legacy and more

When you think of women's sports, specifically soccer, it's nearly impossible for the name Ali Krieger not to come up in conversation. The now 40-year-old former U.S. Women's National Team defender is an icon of the game. Two World Cups. An NWSL Championship. Four NWSL Best XI selections. The list just keeps going. She's someone girls around the country will always look up to. Even while not on the pitch anymore, Krieger continues to be a pioneer for the women's game.

One way is through partnerships. Now, in her post-retirement life within the media, Krieger took the time to speak with FanSided a few weeks ago about one of those passionate partnerships. The Penn State product linked up with Optimum Nutrition -- a sector of the Glanbia global nutrition group -- to show the world just how talented women's athletes truly are. It highlights that the "Gold Standard" ways of protein can support their mission to reach and maintain excellence at the highest level.

Beyond that, Krieger, who has not stopped talking about the game via her post-retirement job, also spoke on USWNT, the progress she's seen within the NWSL and how the adjustment has been going since stepping away from the game at the conclusion of the 2023 NWSL season.

FanSided: Tell us about your initiative with Optimum Nutrition. What was it that made you jump at the opportunity?

Ali Krieger: "I've partnered with Optimum Nutrition to share my personal story because I know the hard work that a lot of female athletes put in that often goes unrecognized. So Optimum Nutrition's campaign that I worked with alongside Jenna (Nighswonger) was focused on celebrating these specfic stories of female atheltes and how they showcase that we're more than just 'pretty good', that we're actually 'pretty damn good' at what we do.



"I've partnered with them to just show that we are 'pretty damn good,' and it's the gold standard way of protein (that) actually can also help me every day outside of soccer, just to give myself the proper nutriution to continue on and carry on at a high level."

In regards to the Emma Hayes and the USWNT, what does this time period ahead of the 2027 World Cup provide them? What goes through the minds of players during a time where there is a gap between major tournaments?

Krieger: "It was also a struggle. You're constantly focused on a tournament or winning some type of championship, or just figuring out how to stay at that level. For an extended period of time, (when) it's more of a quiet year and there's not really too many tournaments or big-time games to prep for, the focus then is how can I play that consistently with my club team? That was my mentality. I can't speak for the other ones.



"... If you're not playing well at club, there's absolutely no way you're going to be called in. Before, when I was on the national team, we had those contracts, so we were fighting for our lives. So, we weren't necessarily at a pay-to-play model, so it's a little bit of a different look now, where you have to be playing well and you have to be playing (consistently) with your club in order to get called in. I think that's really the focus: What can I take from Emma (Hayes) and what she has been asking of me, and how can I apply that to my day-to-day training at club?"

What do you think has been the biggest thing that has allowed the NWSL to grow to where it is now? From when you entered the league, what do you see as the biggest difference in comparison to today?

Krieger: "I think specifically investment and people just caring about making the accommodations and the resources at a high standard for players to be happy.



"... When players are happy and players get what they deserve, they're going to perform their best. That is probably the No. 1 thing that I've seen in a shift. It's been incredible to see this movement and focus not only in the NWSL but in women's sports specifically, especially soccer, where it's only going to continue in that direction. So many people want to get their hands involved and put their money where their mouth is and really showcase that these women deserve what they do because their value is incredible and they're so talented. I'm ready to continue to jump on this ride."

What are some of the most rewarding parts of your current post-retirement role within the media space? Challenges? Learnings?

Krieger: "It's been hard. I think jumping into ESPN and helping with their broadcast and talking about women's soccer, that is increible to me. It's been so much fun. It's been hard learning along the way and getting more reps. It's getting easier and it's just more enjoyable. I love talking about soccer. I can talk about it all day, so it's a fit for me. And that's been easy. I've been trying to perfect this game for over 30 years, so why go do something else? This is what I should be doing.

"But on the other hand, I miss the grass. I miss the team camaraderie. I miss the locker room. I miss the culture. I miss helping younger players succeed. ... I miss that connection with the players and leading a team, being a part of something that is bigger than myself.

"I don't necessarily feel like I get that same purpose in the studio. It's a separate team. You're kind of on your own. You have to bring your own mentality and you have to hype yourself up and you don't have 20 other girls around you or bad*** female athletes, I should say, around you to get you hype for the moments. So, it's a little bit different.

"... I have to build my own schedule out. I have to build out when I go to the gym. I have to build out when I'm setting meetings up or podcasts or interviews. I have to figure out what fits my schedule, and having that consistency I think I've been struggling with. ... One, I'm grateful I have more time with the kids. Two, I don't have that grounding place anymore, so I have to find that and that's been difficult for me."

Zooming out, at the end of the day, what do you want people to think of when they hear the name Ali Krieger?

Krieger: "I would love people to talk about me in a way that I was willing to give everything to this sport in order to be successful. But more important, I was a kind, hard-working, positive teammate.

"... Sport is what we did, it's not necessarily who we are. You get attached to it because you kind of have to. There's so many fans who are so passionate about this game as well, along with us. Little did we know along the way that you have to start building a brand. You have to start making yourself known. ... All we wanted to do was to win championships. I just wanted to play with the best players in the world. I wanted to just be on the national team and win World Cups. That was the goal. ... I've met some of my best friends playing this sport and built lifelong friendships, and that is what's most important to me."

You can catch Ali weekly on ESPN's "Futbol W", a weekly comprehensive women's soccer show that is streamed live every Tuesday on ESPN+. It is also available in podcast form via the ESPN FC feed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.