All for show: Lakers waste no time sending Bronny James to G League after opening week showcase
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Lakers only needed a one-game, three-minute sample size to decide about rookie guard Bronny James' roster placement. Per ESPN's Sham's Charania, Bronny is "expected to travel on the team's upcoming road trip" before getting sent to their G League affiliate in South Bay.
Los Angeles begins a five-game road stretch on Oct. 28 that extends through Nov. 6, meaning James' time on the active roster is nearing an end. However, Charania notes that the 20-year-old will "begin shuttling between" the parent and G League clubs, so it's not a permanent demotion. Nonetheless, the decision accentuates what naysayers everywhere have been preaching: Nepotism.
James is set aside days after making history with his father, LeBron James, as the first father-son duo in NBA history to share the floor. On the surface, it's somewhat tasteless. The optics insinuate the Lakers are merely doing this for show and to appease their franchise icon. Yet, the organization is ostensibly operating with the best interests of their 2024 second-round pick in mind.
Lakers emphasize development sending Bronny James to G League
Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, LeBron and Lakers first-year head coach JJ Redick have made it clear Bronny won't skip steps, emphasizing development, as Charania highlights. The eldest James son will have ample opportunities to grow as a player, whether in the pros or the G League.
Most importantly, Bronny is "fully aware and open to" splitting time between Los Angeles and South Bay. Ultimately, the goal is to become a mainstay in the Association, as Charnia discusses on NBA Today:
"[Bronny] could make more money off his off-court deals ... but he wants to be an NBA player," Charania states.
Perhaps the Lakers are waiting until early next month to begin Bronny's back-and-forth because they face the Cleveland Cavaliers during their road trip. Of course, he and LeBron are natives of Akron, Ohio. Moreover, the latter spent 11 of his 21 seasons in the league representing his hometown squad, leading them to their lone title in franchise history. So, it will undoubtedly be an exciting, heartfelt and emotional moment for the James family.