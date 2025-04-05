Alternate angle of Alex Ovechkin making history is even more epic

Now there are two who sit atop of NHL history for the most goals scored ever. For the longest time, it was "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky. Now, standing alongside him is Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin.

On Friday night, Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ovechkin's second goal was officially the 894th of his career, which is the number Gretzky holds as the league's all-time leading scorer.

You saw the broadcast angle of the goal. Now, take a look at the on-ice view of Ovechkin's record-tying goal, via the Capitals' social media team.

Alternate angle of Alex Ovechkin record-tying goal will give Capitals fans chills

Ovechkin was swarmed by his teammates, who were rushing over to congratulate and give hugs to the superstar for the accomplishment. What can be heard throughout the screams and cheering was "History, babe. History, babe."

It was quite the moment of Ovechkin, who also celebrated with his son, Sergei, by giving him a fist bump. Gretzky, who stood alone for years with the all-time goals record, was in attendance, congratulating Ovechkin. The Capitals superstar waved to Gretzky and bowed as he celebrated goal No. 894.

Gretzky notched 894 goals in 1,487 games. Ovechkin did so in 1,486 games.

Now, with Ovechkin just one goal away from breaking the record, fans want to be in attendance for when it happens. Ovechkin's next possible game is on Sunday, Apr. 6, against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Long Island. Ticket prices have increased drastically once Friday's game between the Capitals and Blackhawks. But, Ovechkin's next home game is the following Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Could he opt to sit out on Sunday in order to break the record in front of Capitals fans?

That's a question for another day. For now, Capitals fans around the world will be celebrating Ovechkin making NHL history.